This is Batman: Dying is Easy, a spectacular new short that is sweeping

This is a short film made by fans, yes. But anyone would say it after seeing the results it has achieved Bat in the Sun Productions. In fact, we already warned you that this is a video that any fan of Batman.

Its titled Batman: Dying is Easy, and it is a 25-minute short that tells a story of Batman in his lowest and darkest moments. The performances are quite good and, above all, it is full of great references to the comics that the most savvy will catch on the fly.

The video, which you can see in full here, is sweeping right now. It reaches such a point that according to YouTube data it has already exceeded one million views. To further understand the magnitude of the project, all you have to do is enter the IndieGogo crowdfunding platform. This is what its creators commented on the matter:

“We want to create a short film starring the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince, engaged in a battle of words that offers an in-depth look at their complex characters. This is something we have yet to see in live action!”.

Best of all, if you liked the work they have done, it is still possible to support the project so that it continues. In other words, if the study reaches $ 100,000 in gross, they will be able to create something more ambitious. Attentive to what they themselves comment on the shuttle:

“This incredible achievement will allow us to add everything we can dream of! A much longer movie, more intense action, huge sets and many more characters.”.

Anyway, and speaking of characters, the short itself is not far behind. In fact, apart from Batman and Joker, iconic characters such as Harley Quinn or Killer Croc also appear.