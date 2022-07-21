This is Buo, the new online supermarket that promises to be the cheapest in Spain

The great contribution of this new supermarket, which at the moment only operates in Barcelona and its surroundings, is that the purchase is made in group, which implies a much higher discount than you would get when ordering individually. To this we must add that with Buo, and here comes the good part, intermediaries disappearso they connect users directly with brands, which also contributes to lower costs.

When you download the app, which is available for Apple and Android devicesthe first thing that stands out is that in basic necessities, such as milk, olive oil, mineral water or toilet paper, you can save between 11% and 34%, which is not bad at all. For example, him Whole Asturian Milk Plant pack (6 bricks) is €3.62 and the most common is to find it at €5.47 (Carrefour) or €5.70 (Dia).

Other examples that can make more than one consider giving Buo a chance is that you can buy a pack of 8 cans of Coca Cola Zero Zero for €3.87 (it costs €1.46/l), when you get the same product at Mercadona at €2.12/l and at El Corte Inglés at €2.23/l). And something very similar happens with many other products that you can find organized in different categories such as “Food”, “Hygiene and beauty”, “Pets”, etc. It is the case of nesquik jarswhich in Buo cost €3.99/kg, while in Carrefour it would cost €5.99/kg and in El Corte Inglés it would cost €5.84/kg.

A supermarket that adapts to the current situation

In these times, in which the Spanish are juggling to save on gasoline, electricity and, of course, in the shopping basket, it is appreciated that initiatives of this type arise. It should be noted that, according to the latest price report prepared by the OCU, going to the supermarket now costs 15.2% more than a year ago. We are talking about the highest price rise in the last 25 years, which represents an extra cost of 830 euros in the average annual food expenditure of families.

If we go into detail, the association has indicated that the products that are rising the most are:

The sunflower oil (118%).

(118%). Las muffin (75,4%).

(75,4%). The Margarine (75,2%).

(75,2%). Los bananas (63,6%).

(63,6%). The pasta (59,9%).

(59,9%). The mild olive oil (52,6%).

(52,6%). The wheat flour (49,7%).

(49,7%). Los eggs (45,9%).

(45,9%). The mayonnaise (42,9%).

And how does this Buo work?

Once the client has downloaded the app on their mobile or tablet, they will have to identify themselves with the username and password they have chosen and select the city where is it located. Right now you can only select “Barcelona and surroundings”, but the idea is that more Spanish cities appear here. Once you have selected your area, you can now start filling the cart of the purchase as in any other online store.

Buo’s particularity comes now, when you decide buy individually or in a group. In the event that you choose the second option, which is the one that allows you to benefit from great discounts, you will have to wait for the group to fill up for the order to be processed. It is important that you know that you are not charged until the group has closed. Once this operation is finished, the payment method and the collection point in the store closest to the consumer are chosen.

From the supermarket they explain that the delivery process it takes between two and four daysyes When the order has arrived at the delivery point, the customer, who only has to indicate the order number, will have seven days to pick it up.

