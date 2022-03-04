This is CPU-Z, the free tool that monitors the hardware of your Windows (and now that it is 23 years old launching its version 2.0)

If you are from those users who are interested in monitoring the hardware of their PC (because you are a gamer willing to get the most out of your computer, or a computer technician interested in diagnostic methods), you will surely have heard of (and most likely, also use) a free tool called CPU-Z.

It is one of the most recommended utilities to access information about the configuration and status of our hardware (and especially, as its name suggests, the CPU)… and, just yesterday, CPU-Z released its version 2.00 for Windows (It also has another edition for Android).

That being said, it doesn’t seem like a big jump (after all, programs like Google Chrome have already reached a hundred versions), but the truth is that the road traveled by its developers has been long: version 1.0 it was ready to download a few months before the so-called ‘Effect 2000’.

So when you see a screenshot of this program and think it’s a bit ‘retro’, the explanation is quite simple: it is an old program that still does very well what it is supposed to do.

In any case, when you go to the CPU-Z website, you will find two columns of downloads: the one on the left for the normal version, and the one on the right for customized versions by manufacturerwith its own ‘skins’ that update its interface.

We will resort to the normal version, more specifically to the installable one (there is another portable one, in ZIP version). If you have an old Windows (9x), you will be interested to know that they continue to release a specially compatible ‘Vintage’ version.

7 sections full of information

CPU-Z has 7 tabs full of information; Let’s do a quick review:





CPU: Information about the processor . A tab full of information about different aspects of our processor that are not always easy to access (name, family, model, etc.). The ‘Clocks’ section shows us the operating speed of the first core in real time.

Note: The ‘stepping’ data indicates the introduction of small changes between different batches of what at first seems to be the same product? but those ‘small’ changes can be very useful when resorting to, for example, overclocking.

Mainboard: Information on the motherboard (manufacturer, model and specifications), about the BIOS (manufacturer, version and date thereof) and graphic interface (which does not refer to the desktop environment, but to the connection between the motherboard and the graphics card). It shows access to the current speed and the maximum supported speed, an important piece of information in case of performance problems.

Memory: Information about RAM memoryshowing us the type, size of it, configuration of the memory channel (‘single’, ‘dual’, etc?), the ‘uncore frequency’ (the maximum speed of RAM that the CPU supports at all times) and the ‘ timings’ or memory latencies.





SPD: Information about each of the RAM memory ‘slots’ with those that our motherboard has (we will have to select them individually in the drop-down menu), although those slots that lack an installed module will not offer any information.

Graphics: Information about the graphics card . A drop-down menu would allow us to view the individual information of each one (in the event that you have more than two), with data on the manufacturer, model, clock speed and included memory.

Bench: Integrated benchmarking toolwhich allows us to carry out tests both performance and stress to our CPU (and even compare the results with benchmark data from other processors).



