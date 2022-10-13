This is “El vigilante”, the new series from the creator of “Dahmer”

Dean and Nora Brannock have just bought a house, they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. (Netflix)

One of the most popular shows of the season, without a doubt, has been Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storyminiseries de Netflix created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) about the serial killer who killed 17 people with methods such as mutilation, cannibalism, and necrophilia.

Now Murphy returns to the entertainment service to tell a new horror story, but this time it will not have to do with serial killers (apparently), but with stalkers who could endanger the lives of the protagonists, it is about The vigilantthe new series starring Bobby Cannavale y Naomi Watts.

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge also participates. (Netflix)

The seven-episode series follows Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts), who move into their dream home in the suburbs with their two children. Shortly after arriving at their new home they realize that not everything is as it seems in the new neighborhood and they soon start receiving letters from someone called “El Vigilante” who says that it is his duty to “watch” the house.

Little by little this family will be terrified by a being they do not know and that threatens to disturb their stability and will even endanger the life of each of the members. This show that premiered on the streaming content platform this Thursday, October 13, and is based on a true story that occurred in a suburb of the United States.

Mia Farrow also participates in this production. (Netflix)

The anecdote on which the Netflix series is based was first published in a The Cut article of the same name in 2018 and it recounts how in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the house of their dreams, 657 Boulevard, a six-bedroom property in Westfield, NJ. Derek was on the property doing some cleaning when he saw a letter addressed to “The New Owner”.

The envelope that contained the letter was sent by someone who called himself “El Vigilante” and in it he spoke about his mission being to care for and safeguard the property, a task that had been entrusted to him by his family, who for decades had done the same.

Netflix

“Dear new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, let me welcome you to the neighborhood. 657 Boulevard has been in my family for decades and as its 110th birthday approaches, I’ve been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second arrival. My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched it in the 1960s. Now is my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I’m going to find out,” he read in the letter.

in writing The vigilant (The Watcher) also identified the couple’s three children, prompting Derek to go to the police, where he was advised not to discuss the content with his new neighbors. After contacting the previous owners, they told her that they, too, had received a similar note just before moving in, but hadn’t experienced anything out of the ordinary in the more than two decades they’ve lived at the property.

Bobby Cannavale gives life to Dean Brannock. (Netflix)



The young couple decided to ignore them and continue with their lives, but the following months, they continued to receive letters in which the security guard showed them that he was watching them day and night. The couple’s new neighbour, Michael Langford, was questioned by police due to the proximity to the Broaddus’ home, he was eventually acquitted and was dismissed as a suspect.

Wrapped in fear and anxiety, the couple decided to hire the services of private investigators and it was one of them, former FBI agent Robert Lineman, who discovered that the letters indicated that the stalker was an older person. Over the months there were many theories that fed this fact, from possible old owners, to families who wanted the property and could not acquire it.

The real case was published in 2018 on The Cut site. (Netflix)

After six months, the detectives and the police did not find a culprit and in 2014 the investigation stopped without finding a culprit. Finally Derek and Maria put the house up for sale and in 2019 they managed to sell it for $400,000 less than what it cost the couple to acquire the problematic property.

After coming across this story on the internet, Ryan Murphywho has an agreement to produce content for Netflix, did not take long to adapt the story to a television series and make some changes, such as the name of the family members and that in the Netflix show, the marriage only has two children and not three as in real life.

This miniseries is made up of seven episodes. (Netflix)

This series will feature Karen Calhoun from (Jennifer Coolidge), who plays real estate agent Karen Calhoun. Pearl, one of the neighbors of the Broaddus family, is played by Mia Farrow, recognized as the protagonist of the classic horror film rosemary’s baby. For her part, the actress Margo Martindale plays Mo, another of Broaddus’s neighbors. Other cast members include Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

This is not the first time that this story is adapted, a couple of years ago the Lifetime channel made an adaptation in the form of a made-for-television movie also titled The Watcherstarring Erin Cahill and Edi Gathegi. The vigilant It can already be seen through the Netflix platform.

