This is for me the best Pokémon game because it has something that we will never see again in the saga

After seeing the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, it made me think about what, for me, is the best game in the entire saga. A unique title that contains the path that I would have liked Pokémon to take, and to which I believe it will never return. Pokemon is a very different thing now than it was ten years ago.

I’ve been playing Pokémon video games since Pokémon Red. And I love them. There are better or worse ones, but traveling as a trainer, making friends, finding Pokémon and becoming fond of them from fighting so much is a formula that always works well. The truth is that I think they are timeless games. A few years ago, fellow Sergio Carlos started his podcast Conexión Trigal, a program totally focused on Pokémon. To celebrate the occasion, I returned to everyone. I played Gold, Emerald, White… And they hadn’t lost a bit of their magic. Of course, each one presented the limitations or problems of their time seen in perspective; but they are games that are still wonderful. After the last and generous gameplay trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, I have to say that the new generation looks good, and there is no doubt that I will play it, I will enjoy its region a lot and I will get all its new Pokemon. But after Sword and Shield, Arceus and now this new iteration I think there are things that are missing that were in the best game in the franchise. A title that the more time passes between it and the new installment on duty, the better it seems to me and the more necessary I think it’s vindicate. Yes, you know which one I mean.

Of course, for color tastes. My favorite Pokémon game, and the one that I will defend tooth and nail, always, which is the best, it doesn’t have to be yours. But the truth is that every day that passes, every new Pokémon game that comes out, seems more so to me. The reason is that everything it offered, and what makes it unforgettable even today, is being lost over time. The way of drawing his world, his villains, the story, that mystical, enigmatic and powerful ending, the characters, and even his graphic beauty, were of a finesse that we never had again. All these elements seem worst served in games now; made with less love than this great game. And yes, of course, I mean Pokémon White, of course.

During his time with us, Satoru Iwata began a series of interviews with Nintendo developers and creators. It was thanks to him that the secrecy of the Japanese brand gradually dissolved, and we were able to learn information that was previously impossible to access. In the year of its release. Iwata interviewed Junichi Masuda, the game’s director. Masuda said his goal with Blanco was to find out “how we can destroy the image that everyone it has pokemon. I thought long and hard about what would make me play Pokémon year after year, and I reexamined every game from every possible angle.” After listening to Masuda, Iwata added, “It’s not just the region that changes, the whole the atmosphere of the game totally changes“Because Pokémon White is, above all, something that I think we will not see more in the saga: transgression, change, the desire to evolve and ask questions that are difficult to answer.

N’s farewell, a priceless moment

This desire to ask questions of Junichi Masuda took pixelated form and name: N. This character plays the role of villain, friend and rival of the hero, but it is nothing like that in reality. N spends the entire game wondering what a Pokémon is, what its relationship to humans should be, who we are, and where we’re going. A priori, he belongs to the Plasma Team led by Ghechis, but he goes about his business. The real bad guys in the game are clear that Pokémon have to be released. The player catches them, but at the midpoint of both positions is N wondering. And what is the most interesting of all? That the game ends with N without answers. He needs to keep traveling and keep living to look for them. And that’s wonderful because the magic of Pokémon, of the franchise, is that tension, that not being completely clear if catching Pokémon is good or bad. And I think this is, itself, Junichi Masuda’s answer.

This thematic depth, which goes far beyond whether a Pokémon is a thrall or a friend, I highly doubt it will ever appear in the franchise again. That’s why the more new Pokémon games come out, and the more White is left behind in time, more good seems to me, necessary and powerful. I liked Sword and Shield, I liked Arceus, and I will like Scarlet and Purple, but none have become or will become as indelible an experience as Pokémon White. In addition to the tonal, there is another element that we sometimes forget when we look back and think about Pokémon White. This game, artistically, was and is a marvel. Released on the Nintendo DS, Blanco was not a technical marvel, but it did do one thing very well: the representation of the seasons through the color palette, as well as the Pokémon that swarmed the environment. In addition, the transition from spring to summer, autumn and winter was not only beautiful, but also helped us understand that we had been traveling for a long time, and that the world was changing with us. Because Blanco is about that: of wanting to change.

The more new Pokemon games come out, the better white looks to meI think Game Freak lost more than it gained with the jump to three dimensions. I don’t know if they are not comfortable, if it is too expensive or unprofitable create better scenarios, creatures or memorable moments. But they still haven’t been able to do better in 3D, or emulate, how nice it was to see a flock of flying Pokémon hover above your head while pixelated flowers changed color. It lacks a lot of emotion in its three dimensions; and that in Pokémon Sword and Shield there were good ideas, but haven’t they made the jump too quickly to the open world? If even with the last generation there was still a lot of work to do to build an interesting trip, haven’t they gone too far? fast to Arceus and from this to Scarlet?

Blanco’s linearity was great for his story

Arceus was a fun title, but in the long run, I didn’t find it to be an “open” world that was exciting enough. Pokémon Sword and Shield can have many problems, but scenarios like the one that leads to the fairy-type gym, or ideas like focusing the camera of the cities in the stadiums, showed a good roadmap to work with linearity in three dimensions. Because Pokémon White is linear, and it suits him great. Linearity allows you to better order the information you want to give, build labyrinths, hide secrets… I really liked what happened when I got to a gym in Blanco and I was at a bad level. The game knew how to enable nearby areas to train you that you had to look for. All of that is lost with the open world idea. The journey structured around something you want to tell is lost. At its heart, Arceus was a game of collecting, capturing and grabbing everything like crazy, of turning Pokémon into numbers, achievements and trophies, is this what Masuda was looking for when she was designing Blanco? doIt is the answer to the questions that were asked? I say no.

Arceus has changed everything, and it doesn’t just seem to be a spin off thingBut I want to be positive. Fifth-generation Unova adventures didn’t happen overnight. They were the evolution and the work of many years, and now a new stage begins. Yes, I would have preferred Pokémon to spend a couple more generations in linear adventures in three dimensions. I would love to see the good things in Sword and Shield evolve further, but that doesn’t seem to be the intention. Arceus has changed everything, and it doesn’t just seem to be a spin off thing. Going to the open world has a problem: that they will all be thrown at you when you want to go back to the linear; because the linear is interpreted as a cowardly step backwards. Hopefully Purple and Scarlet will also decide to ask themselves questions, in this case, about their open world. I am hopeful that it will be, and I am hopeful because of how the new Pokémon center, the world, and its legendaries are related. The first are gas stations, the world will be open and I risk my life that the legendary will become motorcycles to travel through it. Along this path I do see a possible evolution; but it will be very slow.

How good was Gold, how good was White and how hard it is for me to feel the same again with PokémonHopefully in another five years, when Pokémon is already comfortable in the open world, has developed its formula well and settles, it decides to look back at its past and Pokémon White. We need characters of that tremendous quality, adventures that want to say something and abandon this feeling that each new installment gives us less than the previous one. And if the battles on the trains can be added back, better, than trains always go well in a video game. With this article I don’t want to make you angry, angry or say that there is no salvation or that Scarlet and Purple are going to be bad; What do I know, and I’m going to play them delighted. Rather, I want to say how good Gold was, how good White was, and how hard it is for me to feel the same again in a current Pokémon game. I miss you, N.