This is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed: there is cloth to cut with the new Ghostbusters game

Today’s topic: ghostbusters and ghosts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the new asymmetrical multiplayer from the creators of Predators: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game. Its aesthetics and its references to the movies have caught our attention, but will it be up to the task as a next-generation cooperative shooter? We tell you everything we know about him.

The eighties! What a debauchery; Even those of us who do not live in that generation know that they were the years of partying, of passion, of the explosion of electronic music and of the new wave of rock, of course, and also of some of the most famous movies in history. The decade was inaugurated by the sensational The Empire Strikes Back, the second installment of the original Star Wars trilogy, and from then on it was non-stop: Indiana Jones, The Karate Kid, The Goonies, Back to the Future… of course, we could also talk about which were the years of proposals of different significance, such as The Shining, The Eighth Passenger or Blade Runner, but I am particularly interested in that casual “scoundrel” aesthetic, in which Ghostbusters has so much to say: its music, its atmosphere, which is torn between science fiction and comedy, and faces as iconic as those of Bill Murray or Sigourney Weaver were part of that new cinema that marked countless people in the last bars of the 20th century. Reitman’s film was, in fact, one of his most defining films of his time, and his relevance to today’s culture is absolutely incredible.

However, in the world of video games, I would say that the Ghostbusters license has gone unnoticed, especially outside the mobile market. There have been the occasional more than worthy attempt, such as Activision’s classic shoot ’em up for Game Boy, The Real Ghostbusters, or Ghostbusters: The Video Game, whose 10th anniversary remaster came in 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. Outside of that, and the MegaDrive projects (imagine if it has rained since then), the issue is complicated, leaving aside the homonymous DLC of the hilarious Planet Coaster, or the world of Lego Dimensions Ghostbusters, a kind of crossover between multiple franchises. Which is why I was so surprised to find out that Illfonic, the creators of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game, were working on a new asymmetric multiplayer based on the Ghostbusters license. In the following lines I tell you exactly what you can expect from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

A date with a ghost

First of all, we have to keep in mind that Illfonic’s latest projects have been focused, in fact, on asymmetric multiplayer; the concept, which has been widely popularized by Garry’s Mod’s sensational Prop Hunt mode and, of course, Dead by Daylight, actually has some complexitysince we could distinguish between “soft” asymmetric multiplayers, where the borders are very diffuse (any MOBA, a priori, could be considered as such), and other “complete” ones, where there are very different mechanics, experiences and starting objectives. The latter correspond to the Behavior and Valve bestsellers, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed follows their model, since the core of the proposal revolves around party with up to four players to stop a ghost, the fifth player, from making mischief on a haunted stage. All this, moreover, with a very well drawn animated aesthetic, to the point that the mixture of both concepts reminded me slightly of the frenetic cooperative action of Left 4 Dead, although it is understood that saving quite a bit of distance.

So is Ghostbusters Left 4 Dead but with Ghostbusters? Not exactly, first because it is much more humble, and second because the structure is not the same. In the new Illfonic we will find ourselves, in the first instance, in our “anti-ectoplasmic” operations base, where we will be able to modify the appearance of our character, customize our special tools, or practice with different tutorials, and from there we will enter closed scenarios They work as separate games. In other words, There don’t seem to be any plans to include a campaign mode., nor to establish a progression by acts, an approach that quickly differentiates it from the legendary zombie apocalypse of Left 4 Dead, and also from Back 4 Blood, despite the fact that both share a base of operations whose operation is relatively similar. The issue is that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed focuses much more on a scheme of quick games (between seven and ten minutes), casual, in which we can take both the role of a ghost hunter and the main ghost of the map; as is logical, that is the asymmetric element of the proposal, and depending on our choice the gaming experience will change noticeably.

There is concern that Ghostbusters will have problems offering a variety of content in the medium-long termLike ghostbusters, the title adopts a first person perspective and becomes strong in cooperation with three other team members, although there will also be offline modalities and AI-controlled companions for a greater degree of flexibility in matchmaking (you’ll even be able to play the ghost against four AI hunters). The goal of the ghostbusters is simple: rescue the remaining civilians in the haunted facility, and end the ghost before the time runs out. If they are unsuccessful, the team will be forced to abandon the mission. How is that avoided? Simple: we will have to rely on tools taken directly from the film franchise, such as the PKE meter, which will be necessary to track down the ghost, or the famous proton shooter, essential to be able to weaken it when we find it. The absorption traps and many other details of the license are not missing from the appointment; in fact, I have the feeling that it is precisely there, by replicating the quirky atmosphere and magic of the movies, when the title feels more comfortable, fuller in its cooperative action. Unfortunately, it has already been confirmed that there will be no different classes of ghostbusters (there will be customization of tools), and a priori I must say that I am concerned that Ghostbusters will have problems in offering a variety of real content in the medium-long term.

On the contrary, when you control the ghost the camera goes to a wide third person, probably to give greater prominence to peripheral vision and to scenes that are full of destructible elements. In essence, you will have to hide around the map, possessing any of the many objects that you will find around, but you will also have to find the occasion to terrify the civilians, or to hesitate a little to your hunters, so that they lose you. track or that they do not make good use of time. This is achieved by using one of the ghost mechanics, as an ectoplasmic vision that serves to see through walls, or generating dimensional cracks that act as decoys and additional lives to avoid excessively fast captures. In general, the whole ghost departure has to do with completely “haunt” the building, with taking over, so the approach is not as passive as Prop Hunt, nor as visceral as Dead by Daylight, which is aimed at a more adult audience. The question of variety could also be relevant here, but luckily we know that there will be various types of ghosts and that each of them will have a different style of play.

As for the scenarios, so far I have only been able to see one; it was basically a museum of marine biology, with its exhibits of giant water tanks and patent darkness. Apart from the destruction of elements, which already comes with a mechanic linked to experience (the greater the destruction, the less rewards for the ghost hunters), what caught my attention the most was the degree of variation that the locations show. As the minutes progress and the conjuring of the ghost, additional ghostly effects will be generated, such as strange dimensional lights, ectoplasmic remains or a greater absence of light, so that distinctive tone of the film franchise is something that the developers have very present; it’s almost an ode to that eighties style and scoundrel what I told you before. Graphically it is not to shoot rockets, especially in terms of animations, but it knows how to play its charms.

It’s not as passive as Prop Hunt, and it’s not as visceral as Dead by Daylight.In short, Ghostbusters has left me with better feelings than Illfonic’s latest projects; it remains to be seen, in any case, whether the asymmetrical elements are well balanced, possibly one of the great tares of the subgenreand if the variety of situations and mechanics is wide enough so that the title is not one more victim of the online multiplayer shredder, but its manifest passion for movies and the possibilities of his cooperative look good. At the moment it is dated for the last quarter of 2022, so we will have to wait; what we do know is that it will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, and that it will have cross-play from launch.