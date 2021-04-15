This is House of the Dead: Remake on Switch, a creepy reboot

The House of the Dead: Remake, an updated version of the 1996 classic “on rails” arcade, is on its way to Nintendo Switch.

Announced as part of Nintendo’s indie presentation on Wednesday, The House of the Dead Remake promises updated graphics, improved controls, various endings, and the ability to play solo or co-op. The description of the trailer also includes mentions of a new “entourage” and changes to the gameplay, so it is possible that we will see new characters replacing the old ones.

That said, Dr. Curien, the enemy from the first game, makes an appearance at the end of the trailer, so at least one familiar face returns. The remake is being developed by MegaPixel Studios, the team behind the Panzer Dragoon remake.

Take a look at these screenshots:

The trailer briefly shows a re-imagined version of the intro, and also the main entrance to the house where the events take place, surrounded by zombies. We have also seen some interior locations, such as a laboratory and a huge greenhouse.

The original House of the Dead was released in 1996 by Sega, using the Light Gun accessory to allow players to decimate enemy troops. The original game had five sequels and several spin-offs, such as the famous Typing of the Dead and the horrifying film adaptation of Uwe Bow.

The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021. MegaPixels has yet to say anything about other platforms or if they are going to offer us a light gun.