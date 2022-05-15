This is how a cyberattack has led to the declaration of a national emergency in one of the most peaceful countries in the world

Costa Rica occupies the 39th position of the 163 that it analyzes the Global Peace Index. It does not have an army or Armed Forces as such, although it would have the support of the United States in case of need: according to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, countries like the United States are technically obliged to provide military services to Costa Rica, for example, in in case you need them.

Still, in this context, Costa Rica has just been forced (or in need) to declare a national emergency. And all because of a list of cyberattacks that have paralyzed many of their administrative processes and exposed information of great importance.

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, declared a national emergency due to the cyberattacks that several State platforms have suffered, attributed to the Russian band of hackers Conti Ransomware.

How were these attacks?

It all started with the Conti cybercriminal group, which publicly threatened to “overthrow the government through a cyber attack” in a message he sent to the Costa Rican government and also to the United States government administration.

A few months ago we published famous ransomware groups like Conti and CoomingProject posted messages saying that they support the Russian Government and that they would “fight back against the critical infrastructure of the enemy”. that enemy it may well be the US and other European nations.

🚨 #Conti‘s latest message to Costa Rica 🇨🇷 and Biden’s 🇺🇸 administration 👇… In their message, the group states to have increased the #ransom payment to 20M and warns that “soon everyone attached to the presenter will start receiving non-urgent calls from us”#ContiLeaks pic.twitter.com/70zJGTBdBB — BetterCyber (@_bettercyber_) May 14, 2022

After the threatening message, Conti demanded a payment of 20 million dollars to stop the hacking at the end of this week (and after increasing the money he asked for, with the aim of putting even more pressure). It is known that he has accessed the systems of the Ministry of Finance, of the Development Fund and Family Allowances (Fodesaf)the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) and the Interuniversity Headquarters of Alajuela (Siua).

On April 20, the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Crecex) announced that the cyber attack on the Ministry of Finance (affects the fall in Customs systems), had an economic impact amounting to more than 200 million dollars.

More trouble as time goes on





Conti has not been satisfied with putting the country’s government on edge and as the days have gone by he has put more pressure on the Costa Rican authorities. When he began to demand 20 million dollars to stop the hacking, he published a letter `”for Costa Rica and Biden and his administration” (Costa Rica is a country closely linked geopolitically to the United States) the organization of cybercriminals encourages Costa Ricans to “ organize rallies” against the current president and says “if your current government cannot stabilize the situation, maybe it is worth changing it?”.

The United States government has offered a $10 million reward for anyone who can provide information that could lead to the capture of those responsible for Conti.