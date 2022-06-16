This is how a Twitch streamer got more than 440,000 followers without saying a single word

If there is something that makes people return to Twitch every day, it is the wide variety of content creators that exist on the platform, having something for all tastes and being able to find a wide range of profiles. But unlike streamers like xQc, Auronplay, or Ibai, Zoodasa has achieved it without shouting, and not even speaking in any of his direct.

This 23-year-old Korean girl has been climbing the ranks on Twitch since 2019 without saying a single word, reaching more than 440,000 followers on the platform. The trick? She sits in front of the camera, puts on some music, and people wait for something to happen live.

Zoodasa proves that you don’t even have to talk to be successful on Twitch

Perhaps it is the intrigue that he speaks in a live show, or that something totally unexpected happens, but what is clear is that Zoodasa is attracting more and more attention. With a ceaseless aura, and his great taste in music, dazzles thousands of spectators in each of his live showsachieving something unusual on the platform: being successful without even speaking.

Something curious is that, every time we see her speak, she mutes the microphone. At the beginning of her career on Twitch, we saw her with a kind of black mask, and only her eyes were visible. Now, we can see him in full. Who knows if at some point we will end up hearing her voice. In fact, when revealing his face, it was when he was most successful, reaching an average of 5,000 viewers in each direct. According to the streamer herself, her voice “sounds like a frog.”

Perhaps another reason for his success is his great taste in music. And it is that even during 2022, most of the time he spends hours listening to music in front of the camera. His viewers are aware of everything he does. In fact, she has a clip of her hiccuping that has reached over 150,000 views.

All the evidence of her existence when she is not live can be found on YouTube, since on her Twitch channel she does not save the direct ones she does, nor the clips that are uploaded from her. Perhaps it’s best that the magic follows her course in this kind of mysterious aura.