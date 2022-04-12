This is how Anitta’s fans coordinated to ‘hack’ the Spotify algorithm and raise her to first place in the world

Brazilian singer Anitta became, on March 25, the first Latina to win the first global position in Spotify’s Daily Top 50 Global, thanks to the 6.4 million times his single ‘Envolver’ was streamed (4.1 million of them located in their native country).

Even Simon Robson, the president of his Warner Music Group label, puffed up a few days ago, due to the success of his artist and the rise of streaming services in emerging markets. Likewise, from WMG they attributed part of the merit of the diffusion of ‘Wrap’ to networks like TikTok and Instagram.





Told like this, the news does not seem very relevant for those who are not fans of Latin music; however, it hides more than it seems, because such success on the main world music streaming platform It’s not just because of how catchy fans find the song.…

…but we could be talking about intentional manipulation of algorithmsone that would potentially breach Spotify’s terms and conditions of service.

“Switch account after 20 views”

And it is that, as the site ‘Rest of the World’ has revealed, Anitta’s team and her fans they coordinated to artificially inflate Anitta’s numbers in such a way that Spotify’s systems could not detect it.

Let’s go back two weeks, to March 14, when Anitta’s official fan account and Twitter retweet a tweet (also from a fan account) calling the singer’s followers to:

Create playlists that contain the song.

To do it using “different accounts on Spotify “no longer forget”switch account after 20 plays“.

let’s get to work guys, use all spotify accounts, and don’t forget to switch accounts every 20 plays.https://t.co/fESruLoKvY — Upload Anitta (@uploadanitta) March 14, 2022

The next day, that same Twitter account launched a giveaway: if fans send in screenshots of themselves playing the song, could win multiple subscriptions to Spotify Premium.

Among the hundreds of playlists created, some with titles like “Envolver #1” or “Stream Envolver”, several of them they made clear in their description the strategy to follow:

“Play only once a day, don’t leave it on shuffle and turn up the volume.”

Rest of the World interviewed a follower of Anitta who came to use multiple accounts (and 3 devices: your PC and 2 smartphones) to play the song more than 2000 times a day. And he seemed to have studied the Spotify algorithm:

“If you just play the track repeatedly, Spotify doesn’t count it as a stream. They think it’s a bot. So you have to create a playlist with different tracks and alternate them with the one you want to boost.”

Neither Anitta’s team nor Spotify agreed to comment. about it for RotW.

Bots ≠ Fans espabilados

Last summer, the Brazilian Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Center acted with 84 websites that rented bots to inflate artist numbers on streaming platforms. However, legally and technically, Anitta’s fan campaign is not exactly the same…

…one could say that, after all, they are real fans limiting themselves to informing themselves about the promotion capacities granted by the platform. Already ‘optimize them’.

Although probably now that the ‘trick’ is known, Spotify take steps to readjust the algorithm. The next army of fans who want to repeat the feat will have to work harder.

