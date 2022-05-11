Dmitry Bivol showed his arm and classified Canelo Álvarez’s punch as “powerful”.

Last Saturday, May 7, Dmitry Bivol gave him the second loss to the career of Saul Alvarezwho came out of Arena T-Mobile from Las Vegas with the great disappointment of not having been able to overcome the strategy of the Russian boxer, whom he could only hit 84 punches during the 12 rounds that the fight lastedthe worst number of his professional career.

Much of his attempts were recorded in Bivol’s arms, which never gave in to the insistence of the Canelo and they remained firm in their guard, blocking practically all the power attempts of the man from Jalisco; However, this also caused them to finish with notable marks, as a result of the powerful punch that the Mexican has in his fists.

This was mentioned by himself. Buffalo during an interview with Fight Hub TVwhere he was asked if he had had any physical repercussions from the fight and about the strength that Álvarez has in his fists, to which he replied that “yes, he is very powerful”, so he proceeded to show how his arm had turned out.

This is how Bivol’s arm looked after Canelo Álvarez’s blows (Photo: Youtube/Fight Hub TV)

“He is strong, obviously every time he hits he does it very hard, of course”, mentioned the Russian before showing his arm, although after being asked how he feels, he decided to answer with a little joke and a big smile on his face: “I could put up another fight”.

And it is that the left arm of Dmitry was one of the preferred whites by Canelo Álvarez throughout the fight, as he formidable covered his side and kept his guard firm so that Canelo he will not connect it in a withering way, a key part of his victory last Saturday.

It should be noted that this is the only visible mark that could be left Saul Alvarez in the body of Buffalowho could not hurt his face, the main reason why he lost by unanimous decision, because unlike him, Dmitry Bivol he was able to hit him in the face and he had a noticeable swelling during the first night.

Canelo Álvarez could not penetrate Dmitry Bivol’s defense throughout the fight and found the best shield in his arms (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

At the end of the fight, Bivol himself was confident in a press conference but without boasting, as he explained that he only defended his championship title of the World Boxing Association (WITH) and was not considered “the king”.

The Russian boxer limited himself to saying that he only protected and fought for what belongs to himfor which he highlighted that it was better throughout the fightbut he did not want to enhance his figure for having defeated a world figure like Canelo Alvarez.

“I just defeated a rival who wanted my belt, I don’t feel like a king, I was just better tonight. I was focused, he threw powerful punches and got tired. Canelo He is a great boxer, but I hit him well on the counterattack, that was the key”

Dmitry Bivol remains as an undefeated 175-pound boxer and holder of the WBA light heavyweight belt (Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale)

In this way he gave his brief diagnosis of how the fight had occurred, because although he did not “beat up” his opponent from Guadalajara, he was able to contain all attempts at power and landed more punches over 12 roundsrecorded at 152 per CompuBoxquantity that ended up defining the result.

It should be noted that although Santos Saúl was defeated by Bivol, the difference in the cards was minimal because the Russian boxer was given the victory by only two points. Thus, the Mexican considered that he can ask Bivol for a rematch in the future and try again to consecrate himself as champion at 175 pounds.

KEEP READING:

The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch

Mike Tyson advised Canelo Álvarez to beat Bivol in the rematch

Bivol’s coach’s warning to Canelo for a possible rematch