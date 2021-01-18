This is how Bloodborne would be if it had come out on PS1

Do you like demakes? Everyone likes that. This time it is a project that shows what it would be like Bloodborne in the first PlayStation, which is being carried out by a fan, with a result that even convinces:

For todays Bloodborne PSX Dev thread we’re starting with further polish on the visceral attacks. Made the animation a little more punchy and also made visceral attacks survivable (before they were a guaranteed death. Now they do a set amount of damage) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/B9wbBDW09e — Lilymeister ✨🏳️‍⚧️ BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@b0tster) January 15, 2021

Those most used to horror titles on Sony’s 32-bit machine will recognize elements of Nightmare Cratures, that horror title on the console that had an atmosphere that, in a way, may now be familiar if we have enjoyed the “souls- like “from PS4, which also had a demake but in 16-bit style quite a few months ago.

Speaking of the same topic: recently someone managed to recreate quite amusingly Cyberpunk 2077 (and its bugs) in the style of the first PlayStation.

Source: GameRant