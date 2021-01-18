Entertainment

This is how Bloodborne would be if it had come out on PS1

January 18, 2021
1 Min Read

Do you like demakes? Everyone likes that. This time it is a project that shows what it would be like Bloodborne in the first PlayStation, which is being carried out by a fan, with a result that even convinces:

Those most used to horror titles on Sony’s 32-bit machine will recognize elements of Nightmare Cratures, that horror title on the console that had an atmosphere that, in a way, may now be familiar if we have enjoyed the “souls- like “from PS4, which also had a demake but in 16-bit style quite a few months ago.

Speaking of the same topic: recently someone managed to recreate quite amusingly Cyberpunk 2077 (and its bugs) in the style of the first PlayStation.

Source: GameRant

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.