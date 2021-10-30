This is how Carlos Albert said goodbye to his passage through the media

Carlos Albert announced his retirement from the media (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_albert_57)

Carlos Albert Llorente, who after having served as a professional footballer joined the media to address sport from journalism, ended his career. The also renowned narrator, analyst and commentator who went through various communication platforms confirmed the end of his career the afternoon of this Friday, October 29, during his participation in the radio program of which he was part of the most recent years.

Through a video broadcast on the official social networks of The Eighth Sports, the sports journalist He thanked the people who accompanied him in the almost five decades that he dedicated to the sport. From 1963, when he made his debut with Hidrorayos del Necaxa, until his retirement in 1971, he consolidated himself in public opinion as a professional footballer. However, his work continued since 1978 and so it continued for 43 years in the media.

“No one can walk these trails alone, it is essential to walk in company to grow. Because I consider myself a privileged person, for having been able to travel through these hostile and competitive paths hand in hand with the best and most renowned journalists of this time. I am grateful to all of them for what they taught me and what they allowed me to grow along the way ”, he declared in the material.

His career as a journalist spanned 43 years (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_albert_57)

His sports background gave him merits over some communicators dedicated to the sports source. Even, his foray into the new environment took place within the framework of the 1978 Argentina Soccer World Cup as a narrator in the company Imevisión, today TV Azteca. Since then he began to acquire knowledge that shaped his new facet.

The good role he played, as well as the knowledge of the discipline, immediately caught the attention of one of the most recognized professionals in the journalistic field, Jose Ramon Fernandez. The intention of the intellectual author of “Los Protagonistas” consisted of form a team of specialists that could give a new air to the way of doing journalism in Mexico. Luis Villicaña, who was Albert’s partner in Imevisión, recalled in an interview with Infobae Mexico that:

“José Ramón Fernández had the vision of creating sports commentators from athletes who dominated their specialty. Then he called Raúl Orvañanos, who was a footballer, Carlos Albert, footballer. He gave the opportunity to Luis García, who is currently in fashion as a driver, to Jorge Campos. He was creating this type of young people, but he first took people like Luis Baraldi to talk about tennis, a recognized tennis player who now lives in the United States. This is how he created them. “

Carlos Albert made his professional debut at Necaxa (Photo: Twitter / @ FranciscoRiva25)

With the constant training of his journalistic nose, he participated in investigations that were crucial for Mexican soccer. The most remembered, for having alienated the National Team Mexican outside the Soccer World Cup in Italy 90, was known by the name of “Los Cachirules.” However, the negative effect also reached it, because after publicizing the investigation His accreditation for the coverage of the football event was withdrawn.

Among the personalities who dedicated words of tribute to him are David Faitelson, David Medrano, Christian Martinoli, Carlos Ponce de León, Enrique The dog Bermúdez, Mikel Arriola and Antonio Moreno.

According to the words he issued in one of his last participations in the medium The Eighth, your retirement is final and do not plan to practice the profession again in the future. “It has been many years of struggle, of being in this that fascinates me. It was also by inheritance. My father was one of the pioneers of voice over in Mexico, so I grew up in a radio and television environment. It hurts me a lot to leave it because it has been my life, but I think the time has come to let people rest “, ended.

KEEP READING:

David Faitelson surrendered to Santiago Solari, but remembered the obligation of America

How much money Canelo Álvarez made in his first professional fight

The day that Javier Sahagún humiliated América live