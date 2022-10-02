This is how COVID-19 can damage the lungs in the long term

Long-term COVID includes a wide range of symptoms from mental fogginess, fatigue, and coughing to shortness of breath (Getty)

Pulmonologists and clinicians who receive their patients for health check-ups hear stories daily of people who have recovered months ago from a SARS-CoV-2 infection who experience long-term symptoms, which affect their quality of life.

The call long COVID, prolonged COVID or post COVID syndrome It brings together a varied number of symptoms and conditions in organs that go beyond the respiratory system and that are typical of the systemic inflammatory condition that the coronavirus causes in the body.

The picture affects one in five adults recovered from the viral infection, which, two years and five months after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, already places it as a public health problem in itself, beyond the disease itself. coronavirus. It is that although people have survived the phase of greatest risk to life of the disease, they still have to deal with consequences that prevent them from physical exercise to washing clothes.

Long-term COVID includes a wide range of symptoms ranging from mental confusion, fatigue, and coughing up to shortness of breath.

and although not all breathing problems are related to the lungsin many cases the lungs are affected.

At this point, in an article published by the University of Virginia critical care and pulmonary medicine specialists, Jeffrey M. Sturek and Alexandra Kadl noted that “observing the basic functions of the lungs and how they may be affected by disease can help to clarify what awaits some patients after a COVID-19 infection.

To begin with, it is worth knowing that The main function of the lungs is to bring oxygen-rich air into the body and expel carbon dioxide.. As air flows into the lungs, it comes very close to the blood, where oxygen diffuses into the body and carbon dioxide diffuses out.

“There are more than 20 divisions in the airways, from the trachea to the little balloons at the end of the airways, called alveoli, which are in close contact with blood vessels,” the experts explained. By the time an oxygen molecule reaches the end of the airways, there are about 300 million of these little alveoli it could end up in, with a total surface area of ​​more than 100 square meters where gas exchange occurs.”

And noting that “matching ventilation and perfusion rates is critical to basic lung function,” the specialists noted that “damage to any part of the airway can lead to shortness of breath in a number of ways.”

1- Obstruction: decreased airflow

One form of lung disease is the obstruction of airflow in and out of the body.

The restriction decreases the volume of the lungs and, consequently, the amount of air they can take in (Getty)

Two common causes of deficiencies like these are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. “In these diseases, the airways are narrowed due to damage from smoking, as is common in COPD, or allergic inflammation, as is common in asthma. In either case, patients experience difficulty expelling air from their lungs.”

The researchers observed continued airflow obstruction in some recovered COVID-19 patients.

2- Restriction: reduced lung volume

Another form of lung disease is known as restriction or difficulty expanding the lungs.. The restriction decreases the volume of the lungs and, consequently, the amount of air they can take in.

“The restriction often results from the formation of scar tissue, also called fibrosis, in the lungs due to injury,” the pulmonologists detailed. Fibrosis thickens the walls of the alveoli, making it difficult to exchange gases with the blood.

COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation may also have recovery rates similar to those requiring a ventilator for other conditions (Getty)

This type of scarring can occur in chronic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosisor as a result of severe lung damage in a condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

ARDS can be caused by injuries that start in the lungs, such as pneumonia, or by serious disease in other organs, such as pancreatitis.

According to statistics, about 25% of patients who recover from ARDS develop restrictive lung disease.

The researchers also discovered that patients who recovered from COVID-19especially those who had severe disease, may later develop restrictive lung disease.

Similarly, COVID-19 patients who require mechanical ventilation may also have recovery rates similar to those who require a ventilator for other conditions.

3- Altered perfusion: decreased blood flow

Finally, even when airflow and lung volume unaffected, the lungs cannot complete their function if blood flow to the alveoli, where gas exchange occurs, is impaired.

COVID-19 is known to be associated with an increased risk of blood clots. And if “blood clots travel to the lungs, they can cause a life-threatening pulmonary embolism that restricts blood flow to the lungs,” the doctors explained. In the long term, blood clots can also cause chronic problems with blood flow to the lungs, a condition called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH.”

There is evidence that serious infections by COVID-19 can damage lung blood vessels directly and affect blood flow during recovery.

Prolonged COVID is an opportunity to study the underlying mechanisms of how different types of lung-related conditions develop (Getty)

Then, it is known that the lungs may function less optimally with any of these dysfunctionsand that COVID-19 can lead to all of them.

Hence, for clinicians, closely monitoring patients who have recovered from COVID-19, particularly those with persistent symptoms, can lead to faster diagnoses of prolonged COVID. And therefore a better treatment of symptoms.

Pandemic experience shows that severe cases of COVID-19 are associated with higher rates of prolonged COVID. Other risk factors for developing long-term symptoms include pre-existing type 2 diabetes, and certain types of abnormal immune function.

For researchers, prolonged COVID is an opportunity to study the underlying mechanisms of how different types of lung-related conditions resulting from COVID-19 infection. As well as it allows to delve into how and why other infections can cause persistent and sometimes debilitating symptoms for the person and their quality of life.

Uncovering these mechanisms would allow researchers to develop targeted treatments to speed recovery and return more patients to their pre-pandemic lung capacity.

