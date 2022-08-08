This is how DALL-E 2 reimagines the posters of these films. The result could not be more fun

DALL-E 2 is possibly one of the most fun ways to use artificial intelligence. During the last few months we have come across a huge number of very curious images generated by this AI, which by simply describing what we want to see, is able to surprise us with really good results. OpenAI has been able to offer an attractive experience based on its GPT-3 language model, and proof of this is the thousands of examples that come to light.

The last one uses DALL-E 2 for a specific purpose: reimagine movie posters with the help of this artificial intelligence. An artist has created the Robomojo website to display all of his creations, in which he uses DALL-E 2 for the image, and then edits them into a movie poster format.

Fun reimaginings, powered by DALL-E 2

Its creator, AnimalsChasingCars on Reddit, collects all his creations on his website, where we can find a multitude of movie posters. Is about an ode to pop culture with examples such as ET, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Mad Max, and much more.





The interesting thing about this is to see how artificial intelligence interprets the applied text to bring the image to life. In this way, examples like Grease, or Transformers come out very badly, although it does not stop being fun for that.





It is also curious how DALL-E 2 performs a precise interpretation in several examples, and in many others he interprets the text literallyas is the case with Beetlejuice, in which we see a beetle holding a glass of ‘its juice’.

In addition to his website, this artist has also created an Instagram account, where we can see his latest creations on this social network.

DALL-E 2 is another example of the evolutionary leap in artificial intelligence. And it is that, as the artist comments, we cannot imagine what this technology will be capable of in just 10 more years.