this is how darkness evolves in medieval video game fantasy

Dark medieval fantasy has been linked to the video game since its inception, but why does it suit it so well? What were the reasons for this union? And why do we get so happy every time they announce a new video game with this setting? A few days before the arrival of Elden Ring, we investigated this matter.

We love universes based on a terrible Middle Ages, seasoned with orcs, goblins, warlocks and dragons. In them there are huge and impregnable castles, crypts full of treasures, warriors to defeat and to meet. In their cities there is hunger, misery and wickedness, which is why there are plenty of help missions that every good hero should accept. But not only that. Dark medieval fantasy holds great mysteries. What I am going to say is obvious, but there are no mobile phones, no instant messaging services and there are practically no schools, universities or colleges. That condemns the inhabitants of these universes to ignorance, so that no one knows anything, which triggers endless legends, enigmas and secrets to discover. And how good all this feels to the video game, right? Well, it’s no coincidence.

In the early 20th century, Tolkien wrote the fantasy books that I think I can safely say have been the most influential of all time. the history of medieval fantasy literature, although it was expanding with different types of fantasy. His world had races and classes with very specific powers, very powerful enemies with vile ends, huge creatures whose defeat seemed like an impossible challenge, and even proposed the formation of teams made up of characters with complementary strengths and abilities. This already sounds like a 100% video game, right? But there were no rules, tables with numerical values ​​and some chance to add excitement to the matter. In the 1970s, the first commercial role-playing game was created: Dungeons & Dragons, heavily inspired by various works of fiction but, above all, by Tolkien’s work. With him came what was needed: game systems. Now all that was missing was to turn it into a video game, into something digital, and who took care of that? Well, some jolly college kids from Cornell University. They made Wizadry in the early ’80s, the title that defined how to make a medieval fantasy RPG.

So inspiring was this game that it is as much in the DNA of Richard Garriott’s mythical Ultima saga as it is in Dragon Quest, which means that it is also in Final Fantasy and in the entire JRPG. In turn, the children of that time played these exciting titles, read the works on which they were based and wrote their own stories. one of those guys fue Kentaro Miura, writer and cartoonist of Berserk. Its monsters, characters and the same tone of its gloomy worlds are found in dozens of video games, especially in Dark Souls and in the next Elden Ring. That is to say, little by little, half by half, we discover that it is not that dark medieval fantasy suits the video game, it is that it is a nuclear part of the video game itself. It is one of their beating hearts, one of his parents.

A perfect narrative structure for the video game

The role-playing video games of the 90s and 2000s that drank from all this had a very classic structure, a direct heir to all these works. His world was divided into towns where his heroes found a problem they had to solve. The most normal thing is that there was a bad guy to kill, staying in a nearby forest or mountain. Once the mayor’s daughter was eliminated and rescued, he went to the next village to rescue a new princess. But, fortunately, this has been evolving. Final Fantasy IX, for example, also uses this master guide, but uses the visit from town to town to tell us an escape and the search for the identity of its characters. But I think that when dark medieval fantasy has been best portrayed in video games is when open worlds arrived. Especially in The Witcher 3, Skyrim and, because of what was played in the Elden Ring beta, also in Miyazaki’s new work.

The reason is that an open world allows more moments of inaction and contemplation. Walking chasing a sunset takes you to forests where it would not be necessary to enter through the thread of a corseted plot, reaching towns where there is no one to rescue and only a game of cards to play. Getting lost for no reason makes us find the house of a necromancer with an especially powerful dagger, or a talking dragon or perhaps a river in which to fish a golden trout. That’s why medieval dark fantasy open worlds are so wonderful, because they continue the path followed by Dungeons & Dragons and then Wizardry: play deeper and break the boundaries of a single story. We don’t want to read one, we want to write our own and live it.

We don’t want to read a story, we want to write our own and live itPlaying The Witcher 3 or Skyrim, who starts their journey by completing the first, second, and third quests? Not me, at least. The first thing we do is get lost to try to find what no other player has found. In this aspect, the interesting thing is that the fantasy literature of this genre is most prolific both in novels, movies and manga. More than 100 years of stories, deeds, creatures and epics behind them makes it easy for these video games to have good stories to find if we make an effort. And not only missions in themselves, but also situations to live, superb castle designs and terrible swamps… Yes, full of poison.

Horror in medieval video games

The magic of the video game when it is an open world lies in getting lost and finding unique things. I am passionate when what I find in these titles it’s something terrifying. I remember in The Witcher 3 the mission in which you had to follow the trail of a werewolf through a forest following his tracks. Although the detective missions are usually a pain, the ominous setting, and having to walk so slowly to keep track, made you believe that you you were going to face an invincible enemydeadly and terrifying. From Skyrim, my favorite finds are the ones involving catacombs, ghosts, and a super hard-to-defeat wizard who summons them. And from Elden Ring, without going into spoilers, I have already been able to enjoy what seems to be something usual in the game: the assault of formidable enemies when you least expect it. And all this is as terrifying as it is exciting.

But all this leads us to another question: are medieval fantasy stories already widely seen in the video game? I’m not saying all the ones with a title, because the secondary tasks tend to have fresher writing, but what about the main ones? They are usually plagued by demigods or archmages doing evil, or dragons burning cities to kill, or a highly desired cursed artifact, a chosen one, or a magical scroll. Therefore, does it not occur to you that, although you are fascinated by this setting, you are also lazy about the core of its campaigns? In essence, they closely follow the keys of those of Tolkien, Dungeons & Dragons or those of the 80s. That is why I am so interested in the type of narrative that pervades the Midlands by Elden Ring. The main story is completely blurred to keep what is important: the trip, the secondary, the monsters and the fantastic worlds.

An open world allows for more moments of inaction and contemplationThe magic of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s work, in my opinion, is not its difficulty, it is the combination of the aberrant elegance of his designs with the silence of his world. Spiritual student of Fumito Ueda, the way his stories are told is not through words, but of the facts, of what we see, and that makes the fascination of discovering things in an open world increase. As I said, the Middle Ages are characterized by the mystery that corrodes everything; a mystery promoted by the ignorance of its inhabitants. In his own way, Miyazaki manages to bring that same feeling to the player, because what can you find on the edges of the Middle Lands? Needed unravel that mystery. That is why I think that the next step after Wizardry was both the RPG and the JRPG as we know it, that open worlds like The Witcher 3 helped to understand that the important thing was outside the campaign, and that now it’s up to Elden Ring take the next step: extirpate the traditional narrative so that the truly important thing is to explore, enjoy terrifying encounters and inhabit this setting without ties or corsets. But to see if Elden Ring gets this breakthrough, we still have to wait a bit, and what to do in the meantime? Well, it’s clear: read Berserk.