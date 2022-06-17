This is how Diablo Immortal prevents you from getting a lot of good free items

The Blizzard and NetEase RPG has been heavily criticized for its microtransaction system.

Diablo Immortal has not managed to detach itself from the controversy surrounding its microtransactions. The truth is that the free-to-play RPG of Blizzard y NetEase has managed to convince in its playable section, but your monetization system has infuriated gamers enough to be dragged down to the lowest rating in Metacritic history.

That free-to-play players have to encourage you to consume in their game is understandable, but Diablo Immortal had been giving us some worrying signs, such as the case of a player who spent 4,000 euros and did not get legendary loot, but it has been the YouTuber echohack, who has denounced the “hidden limits” that the game setsin a video shared by Forbes magazine.

Apparently, the game has a series of tools to hinder the ‘farming’ of rare items to encourage us to checkout. So, if you think avoiding paying real money is only a matter of hours, you might as well take a look at the ways Diablo Immortal limits your loot:

when you do with 6 legendary items in a single day the probability of receiving more plummets.



the probability of receiving more plummets. After getting the group bonus of six normal gems in one day you also lose many chances to get more.



you also lose many chances to get more. Las side quests they will stop rewarding you after finishing five on the same day.



they will stop rewarding you after finishing five on the same day. Los purple bosses they will lose their rewards after beating five in one day.



they will lose their rewards after beating five in one day. The rewards in random events They disappear after the fifth each day.



They disappear after the fifth each day. the gems of the hidden lairs they are lost after completing some of their sections.

Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding the PC and mobile RPG has not prevented it from sweeping its first week on the market, crowning itself as the best launch in the entire history of the franchise, with more than 10 million downloads, encouraged by the free-to-play nature of the title. If you haven’t tried the latest game in the veteran saga yet, remember that our analysis of Diablo Immortal is available at 3DJuegos.

More about: Diablo Immortal, Blizzard, Free to Play, F2P and RPG.