This is how different Nathan Drake was going to be in Uncharted, according to an early prototype of the treasure hunter in action

The shared animations show a compilation of movements and expressions of the discarded protagonist.

A lot has happened since the release of the first Uncharted, but the influence of Nathan Drake is still present today with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which recovers two of the franchise’s adventures, and a movie that lands in theaters in February. Today, an entertainer wanted to remember the treasure hunter in its most initial facet, when he didn’t even look like the protagonist we already know.

As you can see in the video-prototype that you have at the beginning of this text, the Naughty Dog team was going to opt for a Nathan Drake quite different. Although some of the main characteristics of the character were preserved, such as part of his clothing or the actions he carries out, he has really changed a lot if we look only at his character. face and hairstyle.

The prototype puts this unknown protagonist in various action situations, just as we have seen with Nathan Drake throughout his adventures. In addition, it also shows sketches that reflect the genre of the title, as well as key scenes and settings from the adventure. In this way, and beyond meeting a curious Nathan, the video can be interesting content for anyone interested in video game development or in the creative process of Uncharted.

What do you think of the old Nathan? Going back to the present day, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has been released as a port unambitious, Well, in its analysis we tell you that it presents some somewhat basic improvements. However, Naughty Dog may not have said goodbye to the franchise for good, as a studio veteran has dropped the possibility that we’ll see more games.

