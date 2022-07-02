This is how Digimon Survive is played, with surprising dialogues, battles and outcomes in its latest trailer

The game stands out for point & click elements and decisions that will be decisive for the story.

Digimon Survive has not experienced one, not two, but several delays. This has made the community fear for the development of the title, but from Bandai Namco they have regained our attention with a new trailer which details some of the features of this game that combines the mechanics point & click con tactical battles.

Decisions will affect relationships, digivolutions, and the outcome of the storyAs you can see in the video that heads this news, Digimon Survive supports much of its experience in the conversations and decisions. After all, the dialogues will be decisive in increasing our affinity with other characters and unlocking different outcomes, although they are also capable of affecting digivolutions.

Beyond this, Bandai Namco’s video also gives us a first look at some of the other mechanics derived from the conversations: the possibility of convincing an enemy that join our side. And, if this alternative does not work, we always have the option of starting a tactical confrontation that, as seen in the trailer, will force us to take into account all the equipment and items of our Digimon.

This summarizes all the news seen in the new preview of Bandai Namco, which is still a joy for all fans who were waiting for news of this game. Because, despite all the delays, we finally know that Digimon Survive will be released in Europe next July 29so there are only a few weeks left to enjoy this proposal set in a world as mysterious as dangerous.

