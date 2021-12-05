This is how each Ballon d’Or jury voted: Brazil did not choose Messi and Cristiano was ignored in Portugal

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or and is the greatest exponent (EFE / EPA / YOAN VALAT)



Lionel Messi posed with his seventh Ballon d’Or at the gala that took place last Monday in Paris and made history. The Argentine star is the top winner of the award and once again demonstrated that he is more current than ever, at 34 years old, to the journalistic critical eye. There were 180 reporters who cast their respective votes before the award ceremony. And although there was criticism because many understood that it must be the year of Robert Lewandowski, the flea -who recognized the Pole- celebrated with his family.

Now the list of each voter was released and there were curiosities of all kinds. For example, the Brazilian journalist of the chain TV Globo Cleber Machado He did not choose the Argentine: he opted for the Belgian De Bruyne, the Italian Jorginho, the French Mbappé, the Belgian Lukaku and his compatriot Neymar. The Brazilian was the only one of the South American countries that did not favor the quality of Rosario, since the rest did include him among the five (mostly in the first place).

Who was the Argentine representative? Enrique Wolff, which did first mention Lionel Messi and, in order, he also voted for Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez and Pedri. Regarding the Argentines, Quique pointed to Emiliano Dibu Martínez in third place, behind Keylor Navas and Jan Oblak. It is worth mentioning that the journalist Ayelén Pujol was in charge of voting in the women’s Ballon d’Or: her quintet was Alexia putellas (Spanish from Barcelona, ​​who finally won it), Pernille Harder (Danish from Chelsea), Christiane Endler (chilena del Olympique de Lyon), Wendie Renard (francesa del Olympique de Lyon) and Jennifer Hermoso (Spanish from Barça).

As it had already transpired, Messi was in charge of voting for a trio that competed for the Kopa trophy. In the first place he voted for the Spaniard and former Barcelona teammate Pedri, who finally took it over and had words of praise for the Argentine: “I want to thank Barça, the people who have supported me, the captains like Messi. Thank you for what you helped me “. Second in his election was the Portuguese Nuno mendes, with whom he currently shares a dressing room at Paris Saint Germain. And his podium was completed by the British Jude Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Pedri added a total of 89 points and left Bellingham in second place (39), while the German Jamal Musiala came in third place (38). The previous winners of this award that began to be awarded three years ago, when France Football parted ways with FIFA, They were Matthijs de Ligt (2019) and Kylian Mbappé (2018). In 2020, it was decided not to award any awards because the pandemic of COVID-19 prevented the normal development of the soccer leagues of the world.

ALL GOLDEN BALL VOTES:

THE VOTES OF THE WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BALL FOR THE KOPA TROPHY

Voting for the Kopa Trophy

