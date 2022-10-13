This is how “El Mencho” celebrated his 53rd birthday, according to hacked reports from Sedena

Nemesio Oseguera is one of the most wanted drug traffickers by Mexican and US authorities (Illustration: Infobae México)

Throughout its history, Mexico has seen the rise and fall of multiple criminal organizations that have chosen the path of illegality to operate throughout the territory. Nevertheless, Rarely has a criminal cell achieved expand its power to more than half of the 32 states that make up the Mexican Republicjust as the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has currently done.

This is how the cartel of the four letters has managed to consolidate itself as perhaps the most powerful criminal organization in recent years and, in this way, both its leaders and its operators and assassins have become the main objectives of Mexican and US authorities.

Under that tenor, it is not surprising that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantesbetter known as “The Mencho”is one of the most wanted drug traffickers, as he is identified as the boss and founder of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Despite being one of the most wanted drug traffickers, Nemesio Oseguera has kept a low profile (Photo: Infobae México/Jovani Silva)

There are many myths and rumors that over time have been attributed to “El Mencho” and that is, despite the fact that he is one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Mexico, Nemesio Oseguera has been cautious in every move, keeping a low profile and operating from a completely opaque terrain for the authorities.a situation that has prevented his capture.

Although information about the powerful capo is scarce, with the hack that the group of activists called “macaw” made to the servers of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) little by little the information that said agency kept hidden about Nemesio Oseguera and the criminal organization he heads has been made known.

Since Links with personalities of the Mexican Governmentthe territories they control, and even How “El Mencho” celebrated his 53rd birthday These are some data that military intelligence reports protected and that have recently been made public.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes turned 53 in 2019 according to hacked Sedena documents (Photo: Special)

The few images of the drug trafficker and his unknown whereabouts led the authorities to even consider that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes had died some time ago, however, with the military reports obtained by “Guacamaya” this possibility was totally ruled out, since The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) kept hidden information about how “El Mecho” celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2019.

According to the 2019 military report, consulted and disseminated by the media Union Jalisco, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes orchestrated a great feast for his 53rd birthday on July 17 of that same year in a camp located in Talpa de Allende, Jalisco.

The celebration was organized by Lazarus Curiel, aka “The Tocayo” one of the members of the cartel of the four letters closest to the capo and his family.

For the grand celebration “El Tocayo” requested the elaboration of a corn pancake, as well as the printing of t-shirts with the photo of his boss, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. Likewise, the document details that days before the celebration “El Tocayo” met with another member of the logistics circle of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Unión de Tula, to whom he gave camouflaged pants and some pots, which he would transfer to the area. shelter from the capo on the afternoon of July 16, 2019.

The hacked military report from Sedena revealed the area where the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) is possibly hiding (PHOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Another of the relevant information contained in the hacked 2019 military report of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) refers to the location of the security zone where Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes is allegedly hiding.

According to the document, “El Mencho” could be hidden in the vicinity of towns such as Las Hormigas, Murguía and Aranjuez in Talpa de Allende. It is worth mentioning that these sites are located in the Sierra de Jalisco, in the coastal region adjacent to the state of Colima.

Military intelligence reports indicate that they have identified in the mobility zone of members of the cartel of the four lettersespecially in the Tonaya-Talpa de Allende corridor, so they sense that they periodically go to the shelter zone to bring food, clothing and medicine to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and his family.

