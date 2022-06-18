This is how Enrique Alfaro celebrated the election of the Akron Stadium as the World Cup venue for 2026

The Akron Stadium became the official venue for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



The FIFA announced the 16 cities that will be the official headquarters for the Mexico, United States and Canada World Cup 2026. In the case of the Mexican territory, the country will have the participation of three cities: Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City. This news generated a series of reactions from different sectors, including the celebration of Enrique Alfaro RamirezGovernor of Jalisco.

Through his official Twitter account, the governor for Citizen movement (MC) published a video in which he dedicated a few words to the people of Jalisco and the Mexican public for the emotion that it will mean to host the World Cup again.

He described the appointment as extraordinary. of the highest football body after ratifying Guadalajara as a World Cup city for the next tournament. In addition, Enrique Alfaro took advantage of the space to recognize the history of the federal entity. This is how the governor’s speech began:

The governor of Jalisco applauded the choice of the Akron Stadium for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@EnriqueAlfaroR)

“Today is a day of great joy for all of Jalisco, not only because we celebrate 199 years of existence as a free and sovereign state, but also because the day of today FIFA has just confirmed that Jalisco will once again host the World Cup in 2026. It is, without a doubt, extraordinary news.”

The politician also dedicated a space to recognize the work of the collaborators of the Akron Stadiumsince, since they applied as the contestant venue for the World Cup, made every effort to pass the exams carried out by the staff of the International Football Federation in 2021.

“We prepared ourselves conscientiously to face the challenge of being well evaluated by FIFA and today we can celebrate that we did it correctly”

Traditional dancers perform a show as part of the celebrations following the designation of the city of Guadalajara in Mexico as the venue for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Fernando Carranza)

And it is that, according to the militant of the Citizen Movement, the collaboration of the private sector and the municipal government allowed for a Guadalajara’s “modern” perspectiveand thus be selected as one of the 16 cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“The work articulated with the private initiative, with the municipal governments allowed us to present a modern city; a city that represents in many ways fundamental symbols of what it means to be Mexican, but also a city that has been able to see into the future,” he added.

Finally, closed his message of celebration with a thank you to FIFA for having chosen the city of Guadalajara; The state governor promised to keep the city in optimal conditions and work together with all sectors to provide the greatest World Cup experience to all visitors in 2026.

Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, attended the 2026 World Cup venue allocation ceremony (Photo: USA TODAY/Jessica Alcheh)

“Today is a day of celebration; we are in the house of all Jalisco, in the city of Los Angeles on a work tour, but from here many thanks to FIFA for trusting us. We are going to do our job, we are going to raise the name of Jalisco and we are going to raise the name of Mexico, “he said.

During the ceremony in which the venues for the 2026 World Cup were announced, the capital of Jalisco presented its ambassador and the celebrity who received said appointment was Sergio Czech Pérez. The F1 race pilot He shared a few words about what FIFA’s allocation means for the next World Cup year.

Another of the cities of Mexico that will be official headquarters are: Monterrey and the Mexico City. The respective stadiumsBBVA and the Aztec– will be part of the sports venues that will host the world tournament. In the case of Estadio Azteca will be the third time they will have a World Cup.

