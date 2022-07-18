This is how Facebook alters the addresses of its links to counteract the pro-privacy measures of browsers

A couple of weeks ago, we explained to you in these pages what they consisted of the ‘tracking parameters’ that certain websites attach to URLs after a question mark (example: dominio.com/?fbclid=IwAR0blrXd), and we informed you about how Mozilla Firefox —as of version 102— had begun to suppress some of them in order to avoid endangering user privacy.

And it is that, as we reviewed in that article, there are certain necessary parameters (content modifiers, whose deletion alters the very functionality of the web), and follow-up (designed for the sole purpose of knowing what ‘route’ the user has followed to reach the website in question).

The latter are precisely the ones that Firefox has begun to suppress in your ‘Private Mode’. Although this function can also be activated in the normal browsing mode of Firefox and —extensions through— in other browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and derivatives.

Now, however, Facebook has decided react to render in vain the efforts of Mozilla and companya, preventing them from detecting —and thus suppressing— the tracking parameters of the URLs. Thus, from now on, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network will not just add the parameter ‘fbclid’ at the end of the links (a parameter that can be eliminated, manually or automatically, without major repercussions for the user)…



Example of using a tracking parameter in an external link to Facebook (these, for now, are not altered).

…but, from now on, merge the tracking parameter with the rest of the URLso that we can no longer delete it without breaking the URL (and thus preventing us from visiting the desired web content).

To do this, Facebook has chosen to resort to encryption (which is definitely ironicgiven that this technique is usually associated with a reinforcement of privacy, just the opposite of what we witnessed in this case).

Like so many other ‘advances’ that we witness in the WWW, the measures of Firefox and company are only the first step in a ‘cat and mouse’ game with web content providers

From now on, the addresses of facebook.com (Fortunately, this method is not applicable to outgoing links.) with follow parameter will look like this:





