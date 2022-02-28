This is how Gio Simeone scored three goals against Chiquito Romero in Hellas Verona’s victory against Venezia

Giovanni Simeone cries out for another chance Argentine national team: this Sunday marked the three goals the Hellas Veronawho won 3-1 at Venezia by the date 27 of the Serie A of Italy. With his hat-trick, the 26-year-old striker is third in Calcio’s scoring table: he reached a total of 15 achievements. But Cholo’s son is the main gunner without goals from the penalty spot.

El Cholito, who had not scored since last December 12, but this Sunday he fully retaliated with his hat-trick, which was in the second half. The first of the goals was in the 53rd minute when he took advantage of a mistake by the defender Mattia Caldaratook the ball and finished off with a right.

nine minutes later Davide Faraoni he recovered the ball, scored a diagonal and assisted Simeone, who first defined between the legs of Sergio “Little” Romero and extended the advantage, which was reduced in the 80th minute with a header from the Nigerian David Okereke for the visitor.

Although at 87 minutes the entered Kevin Lasagna He ran from his field and enabled Simeone who with a right hand put the third.

This is how Hellas Verona celebrated the treble

It was Hellas Verona’s eleventh win in the current league and the third match without defeat. They come from a 2-2 away draw against Roma and had previously beaten Udinese 4-0 at home. Gio took the gift ball for his three goals and in the locker room he celebrated with an Argentine flag.

Beyond the victory of Hellas Verona and another successful Sunday for Simeone, the one who suffered this day was Chiquito Romero, who arrived in October 2021 at Venezia, which is struggling to stay in the main category, but for now it occupies the 17th position and is the first of those that would be descending. The cast where the former National Team goalkeeper plays has 14 defeats in the current Series A.

On the other hand, Simeone seeks to return to the Argentine team, since he was part of one of the first calls for Lionel Scaloni. Cholo’s son made his debut at a senior level under the guidance of Pujato’s coach and scored five goals, but then he was not taken into account. The good performance and efficiency of Lautaro Martinez and alternatives like Ángel and Joaquín Correa, Nicolás González or Julián Álvarezthey ended up relegating him.

Hellas Verona finished tenth in the 2020/2021 season with 45 points and in this edition it ranks ninth with 40 units, in the absence of eleven days to finish the championship. This season Simeone joined, which adds 15 goals (none from penalties)in the 25 games who played and is 4 behind the top scorer in the season, Ciro Immobile (4 de penal)who plays in the Lazio. Behind the Italian is the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic (5 from the twelve steps)recently purchased by the Juventus.

