This is how good this fan remake of Final Fantasy IX looks that shows how beautiful the city of Alexandria is

Twitter user MemoriaProject has shared a small excerpt from his project.

We will never tire of highlighting the works of authentic artists. Every day the deep work that fans of a title or saga can do is more surprising. In this case we are talking about what would a hypothetical remake look like from Final Fantasy IX. It’s not the first time we’ve mentioned them, and we hope it won’t be the last either.

A couple of weeks ago the creators of this project have shared on his Twitter account a couple of small excerpts of what this remake would look like in action. Just one GIF is more than enough to contemplate the potential that this video game made from scratch would have. Below is a sample of I lived walking the streets of Alexandria.

The authors have already made it clear that we would find many different and colorful personalities strolling the streets of this nice city. The bad news is that it will not be a playable project because the creators they don’t want legal problems with Square Enix. Despite this, it is always nice to see the love that fans and artists have for games of this caliber.

As a reminder, a Final Fantasy IX animated series is currently in development, its makers they will teach it very soon. Last year the authors showed a trailer made in Unreal Engine 5 that summarizes the magic behind Final Fantasy IX. It has not been the only exaltation, as an artist from Marvel and DC created a beautiful tribute to the game for its 20th Anniversary.

More about: Final Fantasy, Square Enix and Final Fantasy IX.