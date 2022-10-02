This is how I have managed to empty 70 GB of WhatsApp without losing anything: the worst nightmare of your mobile has a solution

One of the great nightmares that can be had on a mobile is the space occupied by the applications that we install, and especially the files that are generated. This makes us always consider the storage capacity to choose when we buy a new mobile. The quintessential application that can occupy the most is WhatsApp as a result of the chats that we are storing locally.





We all have a conversation with someone or several people in the application, which can have thousands of messages and thousands of multimedia files. This occurs above all when it’s a chat with someone you’ve been talking to for a long time and practically every day. But this can be a real nightmare for users as they constantly run out of space on the device. Although there are ways to free up a large amount of space without losing your chats.

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

Export your chats to free up space

Of course, no one wants to lose their most personal chats because of all the memories that can be stored in them. This is where a conflict of interest comes in, between delete chats or not have as much free space to install more applications or operating system updates.





This was our case, where after analyzing the WhatsApp storage on the device** we realized that it was occupying 70 GB**. This is a really high figure and it greatly limits the use of the mobile. In these cases, you can export all the chats to later eliminate them with the certainty that you will not end up losing them.

When exporting these chats, you will be able to select if you want to store only the text messages or also the multimedia files. At the moment a compressed .zip file will be generated that can be stored in any location such as on your computer or on an external hard drive. In this way it will not be stored locally on your mobile. And we, by doing this, were able to free up to 70 GB to have a much cleaner WhatsApp.

Having these .zip files exported from the application as well means that they can be quickly migrated between operating systems. This is one of the most common methods used to transfer chats from Android to iPhone or vice versa until the synchronization of chats with the cloud arrives, just as it happens in Telegram.

To carry out the export process, in this case on iPhone, you have to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp. Enter the chat that interests you and that you want to export to store in another location. Tap the contact’s name at the top. Scroll to the bottom, and tap export chat. Select whether you want to export it with or without media files. After a waiting time, the option to share the .zip file and store or send it wherever you want will appear.





From that moment on, you will be able to delete the chat on your WhatsApp in order to free up the space it occupies on your local storage. Yes ok, make sure to safely store the .zip file so that you can retrieve it in the future on any device mobile phone and access the history of the conversation and also its multimedia files. You will certainly notice in this case that you have freed up a large amount of internal space on your mobile.