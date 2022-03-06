This is how I save on my subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and others to watch everything while spending less

The arrival of platforms such as HBO Max, together with those that arrived a couple of years ago, such as Disney +, usually generates a rejection reaction. The following is usually add the monthly or annual cost of all the platforms and be surprised at the final quality.

That was the vision of a server until I thought of that I have much less money and, above all, time, I want to see everything. So, after having read some reflections on the matter, I drew up a plan that to this day has allowed me not only to save but to squeeze more of the platform wardrobe.





Planning is the basis of everything





The method does not have much mystery. It consists, through planning, in choosing which series I want to see from each platform. After that, choose which streaming services I want to be always with me, and which can be part of the home screen of my Smart TV and smartphone temporarily.

In my case, I am clear that the service I always want to have contracted (with a special price for Black Friday) is Filmin, because it is where I almost always find the classic films that I want to see again or watch for the first time. Netflix, given the volume of news (not quality) that it has, also stays. And finally, it is also permanent Amazon Prime Videothanks to the fact that the Prime subscription feels almost mandatory due to the savings on shipping.

Focusing on a platform temporarily I have the feeling of squeezing more catalogs

From there, everything consists of that temporary planning that I was talking about. When ‘Game of Thrones’ was being broadcast, HBO was not missing from the list, despite the fact that I saved the last season to binge. Since then, and knowing that it has a high-quality catalogue, I take the opportunity to hire only a few months, when I want to watch several series and movies at the same time or in a row.

That was the case of ‘Patria’, ‘The conspiracy against America’, ‘Succesion’ and ‘Watchmen’, which I recently saw in two months. After that period, I resigned. I did something similar with Disney+ after seeing ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Soul’ and a season of ‘The Clone Wars’. I consider that Movistar+ Lite with ‘Antiriots’, ‘Hierro’ or ‘La Unidad’ and Atreplayer Premium with ‘Veneno’ they also have very good arguments to enter into this planning.

The lack of permanence and trial periods, key



Normal People is one of the reasons why a platform like StarzPlay deserves to be hired temporarily

Compared to telephone operators and other services, the non-existence of permanence in the contracts with the streaming platforms means that we can play with signing up and unsubscribing at will. And the fact that it can be done at any time is important. In the case of a server, if the service is needed for a month, it is paid and then canceled, so as not to be scared for forgetting.

Another possibility to save is use trial periods or discounts. Now, for example, both Apple and Prime Video have Channels with which they integrate other platforms such as StarzPlay or MGM. In my case, I used the StarzPlay trial period on both platforms to see the list of series that I had written down that are worth watching.

StarzPlay now has a promotional offer of 1.99 euros for 6 months. It is a time when there is plenty of time to watch some of my favorite series at the moment, such as ‘Normal People’, ‘Gangs of London’, or ‘The Act’, and very worthy series such as ‘The Capture’.

Even so, I am afraid that with so many giant actors on offer, no matter how good a catalog they have,The little ones will not always be able to come out with flying colors in this streaming war. The best example of the opposite, and that you can grow from scratch and in the worst of a pandemic is Filmin. It is the beacon that others can look at.

The bad part of this planning





Not everything is rosy. With this “method” which is nothing more than a simple procedure, I consider that vI get everything I want, but not always when I want, of course. If my entire Twitter timeline is talking about an HBO series at a time when I don’t have the service, the feeling of missing something is there.

However, also I’m trying to eliminate the feeling of having to keep up. There are hundreds of brilliant series produced from long ago that I haven’t seen yet. The fact that just now a series that everyone is talking about has been launched is no reason for me to prioritize it over others that are also much more likely to like and entertain me more, given the churrería that some services have become.

Nobody forces us to have everything contracted, no matter how much it is a sensation that is generated every time a new platform is launched.

Another time when I do miss having all the services is when I want to watch a movie, old or new, that is not in the ones I have, because there is much more probability that the thing will be distributed. But equally, seeing that I cannot access everything for a small price, I am aware that never before in history have I been able to access as much as some catalogs give me for “so little”. And in one click.