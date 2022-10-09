This is how I ‘tune’ Windows 11 to recover all the functionalities of Windows 10 that Microsoft loaded

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of the launch of Windows 11. I have been using this operating system daily for a whole year and, despite its many advantages, I still without understanding the reason for some changes introduced by Microsoft regarding Windows 10changes that seem aimed only at ‘change for change’ or, worse, to take away the user’s functions and customization capacity: I reviewed all of them when I had been using Windows 11 for half a year, in case you want to refresh your memory.

So today I come to talk to you about the programs I use to ‘tune up’ Windows 11 and manage to keep the best of Windows 10 without having to give up Windows 11. These days, they are among the first programs I install after every reinstall of W11:

Let’s take a look at what ̶e̶r̶r̶o̶r̶e̶s̶ ̶d̶e̶ ̶M̶i̶c̶r̶o̶s̶o̶f̶t̶ ̶m̶e̶ ̶p̶e̶r̶m̶i̶t̶e̶n̶ ̶d̶e̶s̶h allow me to perform aspects of the operating system.̶a̶c

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL AND LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

Start Menu + Taskbar





Despite the few new features that Windows 11 brought with respect to its predecessor, it did offer notable changes in terms of its interface, and not only with respect to Windows 10: on the one hand, left aligned start menu button disappeared (just like window buttons), to align in the center of the taskbar, thus throwing decades of ‘muscle memory’ out the window.

Then there’s the matter of the look and functionality of the Start menu itself… I must confess that I deeply hate the new Windows 11 menu: I don’t find it useful, aesthetic or customizable. For me, an absolute failure. And although StartAllBack does not allow us to recover the ’tiles’ of Windows 10, selecting “Use the improved classic Start menu” we can enjoy a simple and customizable menu that I could not like more, really.





Also, the ability to move the taskbar disappeared to place it on any of the four edges of the screen, an option little used but that, with its disappearance, reduced the user’s freedom of choice. same as the rest the disappearance of the old context menu from the taskbar (which included quick access to the ‘Task Manager’ or the ‘Show desktop’ function, among others), replaced by another that merely grants us access to the configuration of this bar.





However, by calling StartAllBack, the location and thickness of the bar are again customizable, as well as the possibility of combining the buttons of said bar (and of hiding their labels). On the other hand, Start All Back also restore our old context menu.

Contextual menu + Windows Explorer





With the arrival of Windows 11, we could also see how file explorer was transformed. The lashes weren’t quite arriving (theoretically, they should finally! this October), but we lost the quick access tools and the Ribbon tools menu, thus greatly reducing the usefulness of this basic Windows application. Of course, the interface was much more ‘clean’ and homogeneous’.

On the other hand, also we lost access to the full context menu, being forced to go through a ‘simplified menu’ first that many users have found unhelpful and sometimes confusing.





Again, my solution for this has been to resort to StartAllBack: in its ‘Explorer’ section it allows you to choose the ‘Ribbon (Win 10)’, to provide Windows 11 Explorer with the aesthetics and functionality of its predecessor. It also allows you to configure certain aspects, such as the maintenance (or not) of the new icons or the old lower details panel of the window.

As for the context menu, just check the option “Classic context menus” to get rid of the simplified menu of Windows 11, thus allowing us to skip the ‘Show more options’ step. And if you’re one of those who misses the old menu, but at the same time gets overwhelmed when options begin to accumulate as you install new programs, I remind you that there is free software that allows us to customize which menu items we want to be displayed.

Control the volumes





Quite stupidly and incomprehensibly, the old Windows 10 volume button, which showed the volume of both the entire system and each of the open programs with the ability to play sounds, was replaced by a button that, despite continuing to use the traditional ‘volume’ icon, gave access to a whole series of unrelated functionalities (WiFi, airplane mode, night mode, accessibility and, yes, volume, but now without differentiating between programs).

This is where it finally comes in. Ear Trumpet: although it does not solve the whole problem (the new ‘volume and things’ button does not disappear), allows you to restore an old/brand new volume button itself. We just have to exchange both buttons between the hidden/visible areas of the system tray and voila!