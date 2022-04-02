This is how it went for Lionel Messi against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, Argentina’s rivals in Group C of the Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi already knows who Argentina’s rivals will be in the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held and the Argentine National Team was matched in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. They are the three rivals that destiny has put in the path of Lionel Messi towards his long-awaited consecration in the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain, who will have 35 years at the time of dispute Qatar 2022is facing his last great chance to lift a trophy that will make his legend bigger.

The Argentina from Messi will debut next tuesday November 22th against the children of the desertwhich are led by the French Herve Renard and they arrived at the World Cup as leaders in their area. A few days later, precisely the November 26the game will come against Tri who directs the Tata Martino, who arrives much discussed for sealing his ticket to the World Cup only on the last date. And the closing of the group stage will be the November 30 in view of Polandthe cast whose figure is Robert Lewandowski and qualified after a playoff with Sweden.

The flea He already has some games against these rivals in his history that will be part of his adventure in the next world Cupantecedents that are mostly favorable and help feed the illusion of the Argentine fans to see him with the trophy in his hands.

Lionel Messi participated in the 0-0 between Argentina and Saudi Arabia played in November 2012 at the King Fahd Stadium (Photo: AFP)

There is only one confrontation Lionel Messi against Saudi Arabiahis first opponent in the Qatar World Cup 2022. It was a friendly played in November 2012at the beginning of the cycle Alexander Sabella which culminated in the world runner-up two years later. The match was played in Riyadh and ended tied 0-0. The crack Rosario played the 90 minutes, wore the captain’s armband and shared the offense with When Aguero, Di Maria and This Salvio.

The most striking thing left by that commitment was not within the playing field of the King Fahd Stadiumbut in the previous game there were moments of tension with a Leo Messi that revolutionized the public with its arrival and ended frightened by an officer protecting him and inadvertently pointed a rifle at his face.

A Lionel Messi in panic over the revolution that caused his arrival in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Reuters)

The Argentine team took a lackluster draw against a Saudi team that at that time was led by Frank Rijkaarda Dutch coach who just made his debut Messi at FC Barcelona.

For its part, at Mexico national team He has already faced him on several occasions: Leo Messi was measured at Tri five times, with four victories (two in World Cups) And a tie. The two triumphs in the great World Cup event were in Germany 2006when the Albiceleste won in extra time by 2-1 with the goal of Maxi Rodriguez; and then in South Africa 2010in a round of 16 match that ended 3-1 in Johannesburg.

Lionel Messi faced Mexico twice in World Cups, the last one was in South Africa 2010 (AFP)

Although he could not score goals against the Aztec team in their World Cup clashes, he did score on other occasions. The first was in the win by 3-0 in the semifinals of America’s Cup 2007where The flea he made a great goal of Vaseline over the goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez. He also did it in a friendly held in the United States in 2008, in which the Albiceleste thrashed by 4-1 a Mexico with a bit of Messi.

The last time the Argentine star faced Mexico it was in a friendly September 2015also carried out in North American territory. Argentina managed to equalize the match 2-2 with a goal about the hour of his own Messiwho at that time was directed in the Selection by Tata Martinonow DT of the rival.

Messi’s last match against Mexico was a friendly played in 2015.

Although in the cycle Lionel Scaloni there were also games against Mexicothey did not have the presence of a Lionel Messi who was absent in 2018 for having rest after the debacle in Russia and also 2019, although at that time it was for being suspended for his comments against Conmebol after the America’s Cup 2019.

Finally, Messi He has no record with the shirt of the Selection against Poland. There was a friendly in 2012 with the cast that directed Czech Batista but the crack rosarino did not attend because the DT decided to take only players who acted in Argentine soccer. The party of November 30 It will be the first time that the Polish team will face each other.

