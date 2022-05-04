This is how JC Chávez supported Óscar Valdez after losing the WBC championship

Chávez flooded Óscar Valdez despite losing the WBC championship (Photo: Instagram / @ oscarvaldez56)

Saturday night April 30 Oscar Valdez lost undefeated and ceased to be the super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB) after falling to Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision. It was the first loss experienced by the Canelo Team trained by Eddy Reynoso and the first in Valdez’s personal record, so the boxer from Sonora faced the result of his last fight.

And one of the experienced Mexican boxers who endorsed him tried to Julio Cesar Chavez, the great Mexican champion. The legendary figure of Mexican boxing encouraged Valdez, although he did not get the unification of the 130 pounds against the American, Chávez praised the effort he showed The King above the ring.

Although the defeat of the Mexican disappointed different fans of the sport, for him caesar of boxing Valdez’s loss meant nothing and showed him his support to continue fighting at 130 pounds.

JC Chávez supported Óscar Valdez after losing the WBC championship (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

Through a temporary story on Instagram, Julio César took up a post by Valdez and wrote a brief message addressed to the former Olympic boxer in which he recognized all the efforts of the Mexican fighter and stated that despite the setback he experienced in his career, they will continue to support him. That’s how he put it Chavez Gonzalez:

“Óscar you are a champion, nothing happens. We all continue to support you.”

The message was shared by himself Óscar Valdez and showed it off with his followers on Instagram. The publication that Julio César took up was the one in which the 31-year-old fighter spoke about what the loss of his championship meant and how he would face whatever comes in his professional career.

In Instagram, Valdez wrote a message in which he spoke of his defeat and faced his loss in the ring; He thanked the support of all the fans who have been with him since he began his professional boxing career and affirmed that he will return more prepared to exalt the country.

Óscar Valdez spoke of his defeat (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, there have been ups and downs, but I’ve always tried to give them a good showthis time we didn’t win the fight but I did my best. I promise to come back stronger and try to put the Mexican flag as high as possible,” he wrote.

This message reached great mexican championfor which he was encouraged to dedicate a few words to Óscar Valdez.

Throughout the match, Stevenson dominated the duel; his speed and power complicated the fight for the Mexican. Although Valdez prepared with Eddy Reynoso to be in the best possible shape, they could not get the expected victory.

Therefore, the American fighter warned Saul Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso himself. At the end of the fight, he spoke with different media and pointed out that his victory against the sonorense would be the first of all the members of the Canelo Team. He did not hesitate for a moment to point out that it would be the beginning of an eraas detailed by Shakur Stevenson:

Óscar Valdez lost to Shakur Stevenson for the unification of the super featherweight (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“I told everyone I was going to beat Canelo Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso and their entire team. Today I come out with the victory, in the end I complied and it was not just in words”.

Although Stevenson defeated him by a notable advantage in the result of the judges’ cards, he assured that Óscar can be champion again, but for the North American he trusted that he can keep all the super featherweight championships.

“I think Oscar is a great champion, has a lot of power and will continue to be a champion. Today was the birth of a super star. I am ready for anyone, my goal is any rival, I want all the 130 pound belts”, he assured.

