This is how Juan Manuel Márquez received his entrance into the hall of fame: “It belongs to all Mexicans”

Juan Manuel “el dinamita” Márquez became the 24th Mexican boxer who entered the International Hall of Fame (Video: ESPN)

After eight years since Juan Manuel Marquez retired from professional boxing International Hall of Fame He recognized the former Mexican champion and entered him into the sanctuary that recognizes the most outstanding figures in world boxing. The Dynamite Marquez became a member of Class of 2020 Hall of Fame.

It was the afternoon of Sunday, June 12, when Juan Manuel left his name printed in the international boxing museum and was immortalized for later in the sport of cuffs and gloves. Márquez became the Mexican boxer number 24 who is part of the boxing legends.

It should be remembered that Juan Manuel Márquez was selected for the Hall of Fame in 2020; however, due to the health contingency due to COVID-19, the ceremony could not be held, for which Márquez received the recognition two years later.

Juan Manuel Márquez entered the 2020 international hall of fame (Photo: Instagram/@jmmarquezof)

The ceremony was held in Canastota, New York. When it was the turn of the Dynamite received the Golden ringwhich will recognize you as a member of the Class of 2020 Hall of Famewent on stage and dedicated an emotional message in which he recalled the goals he set for himself when he began his boxing career.

“When I started my career I wanted to be world champion and I did it seven times and in four different divisions. I am excited to be here with the elite of boxing; this especially is for the fans, my family and for Mexico”

Once the ceremony is over, ESPN Juan Manuel shared what it meant to have received the award after several years of waiting. He recalled the support he received throughout his career and especially in his emblematic careers -such as with Manny Pacquiao– in which the cry of the fans motivated him to continue, for which he dedicated the recognition to his entire audience.

Juan Manuel Márquez received the ring that recognized him as a member of the Hall of Fame (Photo: [email protected])

And it is that in addition to his championships and emblematic fights, he affirmed that everything was due to the support of his family and his fans.

“This induction to the Hall of Fame belongs to my family, my team and above all, also, to all Mexicans”

Once Dynamite Marquez received the ring that recognized him as a member of the Hall of Fame, affirmed that he will continue working with projects related to boxing, which he described as his passion: “Keep working, keep talking about boxing, my passion, what sport is and keep working “, he claimed.

The native of Mexico City shared the ceremony with legends like Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather and other big names in world boxing.

The “Dynamite” Márquez recalled his emblematic fight with Manny Pacquiao (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

There were 15 fighters who entered the Hall of Fame, as three different generations received the award: 2020, 2021 and 2022. Shane Mosley, Wladimir Klistschko, James Toneym Lucía Rijker, Ann Wolfe, Reguna Halmich and Holly Holm, were some of the recognized.

The May 29, 1993 Juan Manuel Márquez began his career as an amateur, in that category he was consolidated with a long journey led by the coach Ignacio Nacho Beristáin, character who accompanied him until the end of his career. Although his presentation in the Big Top resulted in a decision loss, it did not determine the formidable journey he later embarked on.

Before falling for the second time, he had a undefeated record of 29 brawls to the thread In total, throughout his 21-year career, he was able to engage in 64 fights. Of the total, in 56 episodes were favored, 40 were by way of knockout. In the same way, he accumulated seven defeats and a single draw.

In his history he could face Manny Pacquiao four times. The first fight resulted in a draw, while the following two favored the Filipino. It was not but until the fourth episode when he managed to prevail. On the other hand, he became the third Mexican boxer to conquer four different weight categories and achieved win nine world championship belts.

KEEP READING:

Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican to win the Nascar

Óscar de la Hoya would put his promoter Golden Boy up for sale

Former vice president of Cruz Azul was prosecuted for his possible involvement in the crime of human trafficking