This is how kyiv was left after the first Russian bombing in more than three months: Putin unloaded his anger against Ukrainian civilians

Russian missiles razed kyiv during rush hour on Monday morningkilling civilians and destroying infrastructure in the most intense attacks on the capital since Russia abandoned an attempt to capture it in the first weeks of the war.

In the Ukrainian capital, the attacks took place in the heart of the busy city center.

The Central kyiv business center, known as the DTEK Tower, was heavily damaged. The building houses the German visa center, among other businesses. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Pedestrians huddled together for shelter at the entrance of the Metro stations and inside parking lots.

the business center Central Kievknown as Torre DTEK, suffered serious damage. The building houses the German visa center, among other businesses.

Damage to the DTEK Tower (REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

Due to the bombing, the building of the Philharmonicthe museums Hanenko y Shevchenkojust like him Parque Shevchenkoalso suffered damage in kyiv.

Likewise, Glass Bridge was bombed, a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. As seen on security camera footage, at the time of the attack on the bridge there were civilians.

Local media reported that subway red line train services had stopped in kyiv and that all underground stations now functioned as shelters.

An injured woman treated by rescuers after the bombing (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that a Russian missile had landed on the street where the security agencies and Zelensky’s office.

Cars are on fire after Russia’s missile attack on kyiv (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

The city police said at least five people died and 12 were injured. Nationwide, the death toll rose to 11 and some 64 people were also injured during the shellingaccording to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

kyiv remains under threat, mayor said Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, adding that the main streets of the capital were now blocked by security forces while rescue efforts were underway.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil y Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro y Kremenchuk in the center of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the East. A witness in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border, also heard an explosion in the border area.

In a video message posted on Telegram, President Volodimir Zelensky he said that Ukraine’s energy facilities and people were Russia’s two main targets. The president reiterated his call for residents to stay in shelters.

“Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, and Ukraine will exist after,” said the Ukrainian president

The first Minister Denys ShmyhaHe said the Russian strikes damaged a total of 11 critical infrastructure sites in eight regions of Ukraine, reported Kiev Independent.

“The main objective of these war criminals is to sow panic, scare and leave Ukrainians without light and heating”Shmyhal added.

“Response to the attack on the bridge”

“Putin’s only tactic is terror in peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not bring down Ukraine”Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Kuleba also added that he was in constant contact with partners and was returning to the country, cutting short a tour of Africa.

Putin said that the objectives in Ukraine were achieved in response to the Kerch Bridge explosion y other “terrorist attacks”” carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said evidence collected by Russian investigators shows Ukrainian intelligence was behind Saturday’s attack. to the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea.

Zelensky’s chief aide, Mykhailo Podolyaksaid the attacks on Ukrainian cities were evidence of the “terrorist failure” part Kremlin.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that air defenses had intercepted 41 of the 75 missiles fired by Russia since the start of Monday’s attacks.

Following reports of explosions in Odessa, the regional military administration announced that Ukrainian air defenses in the region have shot down three missiles and five kamikaze drones so far.

