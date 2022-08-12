This is how Luis García celebrated the sports gesture between two amateur baseball players

An Oklahoma batter in the United States minor leagues starred in a sports gesture with the Texas East pitcher, after being hit by the ball in the head and Luis García celebrated the gesture.



Users on social networks went viral the moment in which two players from the Minor League Baseball in the United States staged an iconic moment. A tense scene that could have triggered the discontent of one of the protagonists ended with a sporting event which was celebrated all over the world. Luis Garcia Postigo was not alien to the material and spoke about the attitude of the players on their social networks.

“This is sport, the rest is worth mother!”, he wrote through his verified Twitter account when he replied to the moment. The sporting moment occurred during a meeting of the Southwest Region of the Minor League World Series Championship (LWSfor its acronym in English) of the United States between the ninth of Oklahoma y Texas East.

With two players on base and the same number of outs in the first inning, starting pitcher Kaiden Shelton was under pressure to finish the roll with the lead for his team. In that sense, his arm went haywire at the time of making its launch number 31 and hit the head of his rival, Isaiah Jarvis, with the ball. The player in the batter’s box dropped to the ground and remained there for a few moments until he received attention from the umpire.

When he managed to join advanced to the first base to get ready to run. Before resuming play, he removed his helmet from his head and walked back to the mound where the pitcher broke down in tears after the scene and under the pressure of having their bases loaded. At that moment, the number 7 from Oklahoma hugged him and said: “Hey, you’re doing great”.

Later, the diamond players and the Texas East coach went to the scene to avoid tension between those involved, but they became spectators of the scene. After a few moments, the runner withdrew to his spot and the pitcher engaged in a brief dialogue with his coach, who with only to get through the rest of the entry.

In replies to commenter’s post from Aztec Sports featured a tweet from Club León, where the action among young people was listed as “exemplary”. Meanwhile, some other users joined the trend to celebrate the example set by baseball players on the field of play.

“And the ridiculous Major League Baseball empty the benches”, “They are also actions full of human value, recognize it and spread it, congratulations”, “What many here lack”, “The incredible thing is that the pitcher felt bad for hitting his partner”, were some messages that were they read on the social network. Similarly, some other people recalled that these gestures also happen in the minor leagues of Mexico.

At the end of nine innings, the texan team stayed with the victory thanks to a bookmark nine races against the four scored by the Oklahoma Ninth. Thanks to the result, they managed to secure their presence in the next phase of the Minor League World Series to be played between August 17 and 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It is worth mentioning that in the next key of the tournament they will participate 20 teams. Ten of them will be the best from each of the areas in which the country of stars and stripes is divided. On the other hand, 10 novenas remaining will represent various regions of the world such as Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa, Japan, Latin America, MexicoPanama and Puerto Rico.

