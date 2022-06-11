This is how Luke trolls Ryu in Street Fighter 6: this animation is pure gold

The fighting game has already taught us several ways to falter the opponent, including unprecedented interactions.

Knowing that its roster has new characters and its fights promise to be frenetic, it’s hard not to get excited about Street Fighter 6. This festival of hits has already made us fall in love with gameplay that highlights the spectacular nature of its confrontations, but the Capcom team also reserves a space for another of the essentials in a fight: being able to hesitate the opponent.

Luke ridicules Ryu’s Hadoken in combat.This characteristic dances between provocation and mockery, and that is why Capcom has made us laugh out loud with the interaction between Luke y Ryu. As you can see in the tweet inserted below these lines, the character included in Street Fighter 5 dares to mock the iconic fighter of the franchise and imita su Hadoken ridiculously. Of course, it takes courage to laugh at Ryu himself.

This particular scene is complemented by the words written in Capcom’s tweet: “And now, we proudly present Luke and Ryu taunting in Street Fighter 6! Will Ryu take this taunt or will he be a Chad and do something?! Or maybe have more ways to respond…“. For his part, the classic fighter of the franchise only addresses the opponent shouting “Let’s go!” while shaking his fists.

Fighting fans are looking forward to everything related to Street Fighter 6, as it is presented as a delivery loaded with news. This includes the incorporation of new characters in the fighter grid and functions to make a bad face, but it is also important to note that Capcom has opted for an open world idea that adapts to the particularities of the genre.

