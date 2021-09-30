This is how Martinoli reacted the day Piojo Herrera attacked him

Martinoli was not upset or offended by Herrera despite the attack (Photo: Instagram / Cuartoscuro)

One of the most controversial events of the career of Miguel Herrera as a coach was the conflict he had with the sportscaster from TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli. On 2015 the Louse Herrera physically assaulted Martinoli at the airport in Philadelphia, United States. The scandalous of the moment was that Herrera was the technician of the Mexican team.

At the time the Louse was punished by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) because their behavior violated part of the code of ethics that a technician of the Tri with the national press.

Six years after the altercation, information about that event continues to emerge. A video recapitulated by images of Televisa where it was recalled how Martinoli reacted to the event. Although they both gave their version of what happened, Christian Martinoli’s reaction to the event was surprising.

Martinoli’s reaction to Piojo Herrera’s attack (Photo: YouTube / @ MR FIFA)

The first reaction of the sports narrator it was no surprise, since he explained that they are situations that any journalist can live, but that came from Louse Herrera It was not news for the sports writer either, since he argued that it was a possible event because of Herrera’s behavior and he had the feeling that this would happen at some point.

“It doesn’t surprise me, least of all him, he never surprised me,” he said. Later he went on to explain some details of how the confrontation with him Louse Herrera.

“Basically I was in ‘delta’ registering with Luis (García), we went to the security zone and we saw that the selection arrived. Luis stood in front of me because this story I already knew could exist, I understand how Miguel Herrera reacts, perhaps many of you know that he is an explosive man, he does not like the dialogue very much, “he said to the microphones of Televisa.

El Piojo Herrera attacked Martinoli in 2015 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Although Martinoli took some hits and even kicks from Herrera and the daughter of the former Americanist coach, He was calm before the cameras and agreed to talk about what happened. At no time did he speak of his annoyance or anger against Miguel Herrera, but shared his analysis of the attitude he saw in the Mexican strategist.

“The only thing I was wrong about is that I thought there was going to be 20 seconds of dialogue and basically it came with a punch and Luis (García) got in and surely took more blows because there were hits, kicks e abuse of everything. Then Herrera’s daughter got in, anyway ”, he answered the question of the correspondent of Televisa.

Also, in that event He told what happened to the national teams and explained that Carlos candle He was the closest to the fact but he did not intervene at any time because when everything happened he was in the security zone.

Since then, the relationship between Miguel Herrera and Christian Martinoli was fractured, although they were never so close (Photo: Instagram / @ cmartinolimx)

Martinoli stressed that he never sought or provoked Herrera so that the scandal occurred that to date is remembered and continues to talk about. In that Jul 2015 Martinoli said that in the video that circulated on social networks you can see how the Louse Herrera tried to get closer to the chronicler.

“He began to insult me, he began to challenge me. I simply raised my arms because I do not pretend to have an additional scandal with this man; I am not to fix things with blows, “he added.

Since then the relationship between Miguel Herrera and Christian Martinoli It was fractured, although they were never so close, now they cannot share the same space. Even the sportswriter himself affirmed that he will never forgive Herrera, while the Louse demanded an apology from Martinoli.

