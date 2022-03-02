This is how Microsoft detected the data-destroying virus with which Russia attacked Ukraine just before the invasion

In a statement written by Brad Smith himself, president of Microsoft, the company has explained in some detail how they have approached collaborate in the protection of Ukraine at the level of cyber attacks.

One of the key points of this protection began just hours before the Russian invasion when the Redmond company detected a new malware called “FoxBlade”, a threat whose objective is erase all data on a computer network

Russia sent tanks and also malware





The alarms had sounded in the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center – which was already on high alert – after discovering a never-before-seen “wiper” malware that appeared targeting Ukrainian ministries and financial institutions.

Within hours the threat center had analyzed the malware, named it “FoxBlade”, and notified the highest Ukrainian cyber defense authority of their findings. At the same time Microsoft’s virus detection systems have been updated to block your code.

Brad Smith says he was already coordinating his efforts to protect users in Ukraine with the Ukrainian government, the European Union, European nations, the US government, NATO and the United Nations.

Several hours before the missile launch or tank movement on February 24, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) detected a new round of offensive and destructive cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. We immediately alerted the Ukrainian government to the situation, including our identification of the use of a new malware package (which we call FoxBlade), and provided technical advice on steps to take to prevent the malware from succeeding.

Microsoft is in the war





While Microsoft wants to make it clear that it’s important to note that “they are a company and not a country or government“, have taken a clear position in the conflict. “One of our main and global responsibilities as a company is to help defend governments and countries from cyber attacks. Rarely has this role been more important than during the past week in Ukraine, where the Ukrainian government and many other organizations and individuals are our clients,” added Smith.

In the White House they also fear that this malware will spread beyond the borders of Ukraine. Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, asked Microsoft to consider sharing the details of the code with the Baltic states, Poland and other European nations to prevent a paralysis of the military alliance or Western European banks are affected.

Now Microsoft is playing a major role in the conflict, and that public-private partnership to combat destructive cyberattacks that has been on the table for years is truly being put to the test during the war in Ukraine.

Microsoft has also followed in the footsteps of Google with YouTube and Facebook, penalizing Russian state-sponsored media to detract from visibility of RT and Sputnik content. Microsoft Start (including MSN.com) will not display any of these content. They are also removing RT news apps from the Microsoft Store and further declassifying these sites’ search results on Bing.