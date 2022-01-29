This is how Microsoft has stopped what they say is the biggest DDoS attack in history

Microsoft’s Azure DDoS Protection team had announced that in November it defended itself against what industry experts said was probably the biggest distributed denial of service attack of history It came from more than 10,000 sources located in at least 10 countries around the world.





The following month, according to Microsoft, Azure turned down another two Monstrous DDoS. The first, at 3.25 Tbps, occurred in four bursts and lasted about 15 minutes.

the record Beats a 2.5Tbps attack that Microsoft mitigated in the first half of 2021. Previously, one of the largest attacks was 2.37Tbps in size, an increase from a record set in 2018. A separate DDoS in 2020 generated 809 million packets per second, which was also a record at the time.

Methods for sending ever-increasing data streams

DDoS packets per second they work by exhausting the computing resources of a server. More traditional volumetric attacks, by contrast, consume available bandwidth, either within the target network or service, or between the target and the rest of the Internet. The attack of 3.7Tbps delivered approximately 340 million packets per second.

Cybercriminals behind DDoS attacks have various methods to send ever-increasing streams of data. One of them is to increase the number of computers, routers, or other Internet-connected devices compromised their arsenal or recruited or compromised large servers that have more available bandwidth.

The attack that Microsoft has mitigated came from about 10,000 sources and from countries such as the United States, China, South Korea, Russia, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia, and Taiwan. The attack vectors were floods of user data.