This is how Napoli congratulated Chucky Lozano for the Independence of Mexico

Napoli congratulated Chucky Lozano on September 15 (Photo: Napoli)

The night of September 15 is one of the most important dates in Mexico, since the anniversary of the beginning of the Independence of Mexico is commemorated. For the tradition of the country, the night of the 15th and early morning of the 16th of September is the time of party and celebration. For Mexican sports, it is no exception.

Both soccer and Mexican boxing are sports that usually celebrate this date with events. But for those soccer players who live outside the country, they do not miss the occasion and also join in the celebration despite being far from Mexico. Such happened with Hirving Chucky Lozano and his club Naples.

The Aztec striker became one of the referents of the Neapolitan club and the Mexican team, so the Italian team did not ignore the historical date of the country and published a special message for him. Chucky and for all your mexican hobby.

Through the social networks of the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli team, he made an honorable mention for Lozano and used his image to recreate the typical celebration of Mexican independence (Photo: Twitter / @ sscnapoliES)

Through the team’s social networks Napoli Soccer Sports Society made an honorable mention for Lozano and used his image to recreate the typical celebration of Mexican independence. He made a video where the Chucky with the team uniform, in the background the Mexican flag and you see how the player rings the bell, just as Miguel Hidalgo did that early morning of September 16, 1810.

“Let the bell ring loud @ HirvingLozano70! Happy Independence Day, Mexico! #VivaMexico #ForzaNapoliSempre”, Published the blue team. The reaction of the fans was positive as they thanked the Italian team for the gesture and the peculiar way of recreating the traditional celebration.

Different users commented on the publication with messages related to the national holidays and some others asked for more minutes from Lozano on the field.

Gerardo Tata Martino himself revealed that Chucky asked not to be called up for the first round of the hexagonal heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The Napoli team has shown empathy with the country where Lozano is from. With the recent 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican territory, the Pachuca youth squad sent a message to his compatriots through Napoli’s social networks. He wished everyone was well and sent good wishes to those who were harmed by the earthquake.

Napoli’s next commitment will be tomorrow, September 16, when they face Leicester City at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico. It is expected that Chucky have minutes in the game as he has shown improvement after the spectacular injury he suffered in the Gold Cup.

Little by little he has been incorporated into the activity of the Italian team, who just started his season in the tournaments where he participates. Although Lozano has not started as a starter, he has entered change in some games to resume the competitive level that he brought.

Hirving Lozano returned to activity with Napoli (Photo: Twitter / @ sscnapoli)

After the first World Cup qualifying rounds of the concacaf hex, it was expected that Hirving Lozano will return with the Mexican national team, However, he did not do it. Own Gerardo Tata Martino revealed that Chucky asked not to be summoned for the first round of the hexagonal heading to Qatar 2022, argued that Lozano was not ready to return, so he asked for time.

“In the case of Lozano, he told us that he was not 100 percent to participate and we automatically removed him (from the list), it has nothing to do with a restriction,” was the statement of the Tata Martino.

