This is how NASA prepares to return to the Moon: “This time we are going to stay”

New NASA mission to the Moon

They must have passed 50 years until humanity launches a rocket to the Moon again. The NASA’s new Artemis mission being tested today without sending astronauts, is the biggest challenge faced to reach our natural satellite again as a test scenario so that in the next decade and with the same technology, let’s get to Mars.

In this enormous challenge, as great as the same block-high rocket (98 meters) a new one will be tried spaceship and also an innovative capsule larger to carry more astronauts on a multi-week journey. Thus, this launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, will test the new rocket called Space Launch System (SLS) o Space Launch System and a new space capsule, called Orionwith the capacity to transport up to 4 astronauts instead of the 3 that the one launched five decades ago had.

Eduardo García Llama, responsible for guidance and control of the new Orion space capsule and chief flight operator for NASA’s Artemis I mission, spoke exclusively with Infobae

And one of the biggest challenges to try on this first uncrewed flight is precisely how will the behavior of the new rocket and capsule during the 6 weeks that the trip will last until return to Earth. To do this, the guidance and control function of the Artemis I mission is key throughout this new adventure. Infobae spoke exclusively with Eduardo Garcia Llama, responsible for guidance and control of the Orion spacecraft and chief engineering flight operator for NASA’s Artemis mission guidance and control at the Johnson Space Center, located in Houston, Texas, United States.

Illustration of the Orion spacecraft of the Artemis I mission (NASA)



“ The guided and controlledHe is a system that tells the ship what to do to meet and execute maneuvers in space, stay on the trajectory it needs to be on, make corrections, change orientation in space, fire engines in space to get into or out of orbit around the Moon and head for Earth afterward. And the control system is the one that executes all those steps that must be taken . He is the one who turns on the engines, the one who controls which rocket engines have to be turned on in one direction and in another and at what time, ”explained García Llama in a dialogue by Zoom exclusive con Infobae from Houston, United States.

Infobae – What previous experience have you had to assume this important role as head of guidance and control for Artemis I?

García Llama – “I have been working on projects other than Orion or Artemis during my first years at NASA as a contractor. Before moving to Orion in 2017 I was working on the design of atmospheric entrances on Mars . The planet has a very thin atmosphere and I’ve been working on manned reentry missions. I did a lot of studies on Mars entry. And in all this time I have done different types of work. I have been an analyst, a programmer, I have gone through several positions in between and now I find myself in this position of more responsibility, helping to coordinate a fairly large work group to achieve success in the mission and worry about our system, which is that of guided and controlled.

The new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis 1 mission poses at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida before being launched (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)

I – What other systems does the ship have?

GLL – “There are many systems on board, such as the electrical power system, the propulsion system, the thermal system and navigation systems. I’ve been a control guidance manager for 3 years and I’ve been a flight controller chief and engineering guide for two years now, with control missions. It is a long training process for me and for my team”.

García LLama has been working for NASA for more than two decades

I – Artemis is not only the return to the Moon?

GLL – “ Artemis is also a step towards a slightly longer-term goal of reaching Mars. . In the future, when it goes to Mars, the crew will have to make their atmospheric entry to Mars using technologies that we’re going to test in the Artemis program. And indeed, atmospheric reentry on Mars is a big problem at a technical level that still exists and in which there are other groups investigating. In this Artemis I mission for example, we are going to test the unique heat shield of its kind. Because the capsule, the Artemis command module, of the Orion spacecraft, is designed to house 4 astronauts and that makes its dimensions larger. So one of the goals in the Artemis I mission is really to get lunar return speeds. Entering the Earth’s atmosphere from a low Earth orbit, such as the International Space Station, is not the same as returning from the Moon . Returning from the Moon, we reach speeds of around 11 kilometers per second. And that, when passing through the Earth’s atmosphere, creates an interaction with the dynamic flow that the ship faces. And the thermal shield, makes it heat up to a very high temperature. On this journey through the atmosphere, the ship has to be making maneuvers to ensure that it later lands or ditches in the right place and as close as possible to the rescue services that will later pick it up. It’s a complex problem and part of this mission is to test the heat shield and see if it works.”

The Orion capsule is at the tip of NASA’s most powerful rocket in its history. (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)

I – And what will that descent to Earth be like?

GLL – “ We will have our minutes of terror on Artemis I when that re-entry of the Orion capsule into the atmosphere takes place , as NASA had them when they arrived on Mars with the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers and they qualified that descent that way. I think we are well prepared for everything to be successful. It’s a test flight. It is true that many components are blown. The rocket is new, the capsule is new, and there are many systems that are being tested for the first time. It is true that some problems may arise, like everything that is done for the first time. But let’s hope everything goes well and if not, then we’ll be there to try to solve whatever comes up.”

The Águila lander is photographed on one of the six flights that landed on the moon (NASA)



I – This return to the Moon touches you personally, since you have recently written a book about Apollo 11

GLL – “I always wanted to write that book. I am not only talking about the first technical aspects of the Apollo lunar mission, but also the human aspect. What was on the minds of the three Apollo 11 astronauts? What was their past? What were their lives like? What difficult moments did you go through when facing this mission and after it? It focuses on all human aspects. When I wrote this book I also thought that I would be part of the second chapter of human exploration on the Moon with the new Artemis mission, that has the goal of returning human beings to the Moon, now with the purpose of staying”.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the Moon, during the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969 (Image Credit: NASA)

I – Stay on the Moon?

GLL – “ We are focused on staying on the Moon. Apollo had a few human missions. There were several astronauts who were on the lunar surface. But in December 1972, with Apollo 17, it was the last lunar mission. And us with Artemis is the new chapter. It is to return to the Moon but to stay. The goal is to have a base with a permanent human presence that serves as a test station for many technologies, to take advantage of on-site resources and develop autonomous power systems that we can then use for testing there and for use on Mars . When you go to the red planet, the human beings who are there will have to stay for a few months. So, we have to make sure that all the teams that they will have to live with, that will provide their way of life in those months, work well. And the Moon is the best medium to achieve that.”

GLL – Let me send a very cordial greeting to all of Argentina and to all those who see us from there, a big hug to all. It is a country that I love very much.

