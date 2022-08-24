This is how online betting with cryptocurrencies works

Today the world of betting has moved to digital. Betcoin does it from its platform and through a token that receives the same name.

It is no longer necessary to go to the casino to place a bet. Today, from home it is possible to cast the lot on the horses, cards or games sports and win with a click.

These new ways of trying your luck have evolved, but the truth is that today, they are also transferred to the universe of cryptocurrencies.

An example of this is Betcoin, a token that uses the Binance Smart Chain network that is used as an exchange currency in sports betting, casino games and live horse racing and that has been positioning itself as a sustainable cryptocurrency project that every day Strengthen your network of users.

This, according to its spokespersons, translates into greater confidence, since “The difference between Betcoin (BETC) and the other tokens is the immediate real usability of the digital asset, with the guarantee that it operates in an industry (betting) that grows exponentially” They have on their website.

In this way, integrating two universes, that of betting and las cryptocurrenciesthis token opens up the chances of earning which, according to its creators, can be up to 60% higher, since the network has a community of more than 12 million players, multiple possibilities to start luck and reward funds that will be distributed throughout the award ceremony on-line.

“We are going to innovate in the world of games of chance through the benefits that would be obtained by using the token,” says Sergio Martínez, CEO and Founder of Betcoin.

To test randomness, first of all, the first thing the user must do is enter the Betcoin web page and open an account. Next, in the ‘Buy’ tab, the bettor will have the option to choose how many tokens to purchase. It is important to note that the price of the cryptocurrency can vary, because like other digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, Betcoin rises and falls in price as a result of the supply and demand that there is in this type of business.

Once the user determines how many Betcoin to buy, the system will send him to the payment gateway, where he can transfer funds and top up his account to start playing in the more than 400 betting markets available in the sports category. in 30 thousand live games that take place every month, bet on 50 daily sports and more than 2 thousand casino games anytime, anywhere in the world from your computer or smartphone.

But the only way to earn money is not only through the game, it is also possible to get rewards when the referral link is sent to a new user or when, once the bidder is the winner, they decide to withdraw. Thus, in the ‘Downloads’ tab, you will have the option to claim your money by exchanging the Betcoins on Pancakeswap, a decentralized exchange, where currencies are exchanged between peers (P2P) for easy conversion to local currency.

*Playing without control causes addiction. Gambling is entertainment, please play in moderation.

