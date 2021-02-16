This is how Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey would look like in the series The Last Of Us

At the end of last week the signings of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie were made official for the serie de The Last of Us preparing HBO with the creator of Chernobyl.

However, beyond the proper names of the two ex-Game of Thrones, there was no type of promotional image that would help us to get an idea of ​​how they will look on the skin of the protagonists of the television adaptation of the post-game. Naughty Dog apocalyptic.

Nowadays, thanks to the fandom, we only have to wait a few minutes to start seeing the first fan-arts and montages circulate that can give us a pretty rough idea about what Pascal and Ramsey will look like as the main duo.

Next we are going to share some examples with you:

Here you can see what would be the poster of the series, created by the digital artist @ arjun_offl1, in which it has been the most natural image we have seen for the faces of both interpreters in an apocalyptic context.

@Apexform has decided to merge some video game arts with the faces of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Thanks to the power of deepfake, Pascal’s face has been directly placed over Joel’s in a small clip from the first The Last of Us.

If you cannot see Pedro Pascal as Joel, this is for you. from r/thelastofus

Bella Ramsey enchanted everyone with her role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, while Pedro Pascal also managed to make his mark on the series with one of the best deaths of the series and later won the hearts of the public as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, despite showing his face on rare occasions.