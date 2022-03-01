This is how Piojo Herrera defended Javier Aguirre after his departure from Monterrey

Miguel Herrera spoke about the situation that Rayados is experiencing due to the dismissal of Javier Aguirre (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

facing the Matchday 8 from MX League, Michael Herreracoach of Tigres, shared his opinion on the situation that the other royal club is experiencing, Monterrey. Despite the differences and antagonism between the two squads, the Louse Herrera forgot that condition and came out in defense of Xavier Aguirre.

After scratched fired the Basque for the ineffectiveness it showed at the start of Grita México Clausura 2022 and the failure in the FIFA Club World Cup, Herrera sympathized with the dismissal of his professional colleague and pointed out that the work of a coach is like this.

Javier Aguirre left the institution albiazul amid complaints and anger from the fans, so the Louse Herrera lamented the situation that Aguirre went through. The Louse He spoke out against the public’s claims but accepted that it is part of the job of running a Liga MX club.

The Tigres coach expressed his solidarity with Javier Aguirre after his departure from the Monterrey club (Photo: YouTube/Tigres Oficial)

At a press conference, the UANL strategist expressed his support for the Basque for the negative comments he received and clarified that any coach is exposed to the demands of the fans, he even gave an example of the responsibility he carries with tigers everyone who plays at home.

“The truth is that yes (I am) a little disagree with people’s reaction. Our job is like this. We are a union of technicians, there are going to be 40,000 people here tomorrow who come to check your job, and if they don’t like it they criticize it, they boo itHerrera argued.

On the other hand, he analyzed the emotion that the Basque when he was dismissed from the institution. The Monterrey coach pointed out that it is not easy to say goodbye to a club, especially when it is due to poor performance, but he stressed that Aguirre will be able to get out of this situation.

Javier Aguirre was dismissed from Rayados due to poor results accumulated in Liga MX and the Club World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

“Suddenly it’s uncomfortable, we understand that our work is like that, I think that surely Javier did leave very hurt, it’s a difficult moment for the coach when you leave an institution, but Javier is very strong”.

In addition, the former Americanist coach also defended the trajectory of Basque because he explained that although the expected results have not been obtained by scratched, It is not an excuse to forget the long experience he has as a professional soccer coach.

“He is a very well prepared guyvery strong, will know how to assimilate this and will surely come back much stronger because he is a great coach, the fact that things went wrong for you in one place does not take away from the quality of coach that Javier is”, shared Miguel Herrera.

During the Club World Cup, Monterrey fans in different parts of the world asked for Javier Aguirre to leave (Photo: Twitter/@LaFuerzaRayada)

In contrast, he also spoke of the possible arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich a scratched. In recent days different media affirmed that The king midas will return to Liga MX but now as coach of The gang.

Given this fact, Herrera recognized the work and history that he has Vuce with Monterey.

“A very dear guy arrives at the Monterrey institution because Víctor has given him many successes, of course people love him and it’s another story. There are technicians who arrive generating many doubts, others who arrive with the blessing of entering on the right foot, Victor has certainly done very well in Monterrey”.

Víctor Vucetich could be the substitute for Javier Aguirre (Photo: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate)

Finally, he made it clear that a football coach has to be prepared for any change and face the proposals that come.

“This is our job, we have to take over sometimes for someone we know, for a close friend, but our work is like this; or we have to go out and that some friend of ours enters instead of us, well this is the work and we technicians understand it perfectly; we prepare ourselves, we strengthen ourselves for what follows”, concluded Herrera.

Until now, the arrival of Víctor Vucetcih has not been officially announced, so scratched It still has no technical director.

