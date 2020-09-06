This is how PM Modi’s birthday will be celebrated, service work will run for a week

new Delhi: On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will conduct service functions for a full week. The outline of the event is being decided by holding constant meetings in all the states. National Secretary Sunil Deodhar on Sunday held an online meeting with the program coordinators of some states and gave special instructions to conduct the service works. According to the plan prepared by the party, on the occasion of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, a variety of service works will be carried out for a week. Also Read – PM Modi mourns the death of Kesavanand Bharti, says- You will continue to inspire generations

From September 14 to September 20, the service work will continue. Since Corona has a serious challenge this time, the party has instructed the Kovid infected to organize blood donation camps for arranging plasma. There will be service work from national level to state, district and mandal level. On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's 70th birthday, there is a directive to serve at least 70 needy people in every division. Camps will also be organized for the differently-abled people and they will be given the necessary equipment.

BJP's National Secretary Sunil Deodhar said in a review meeting that it has been decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as a service week. Service functions have to be conducted with utmost sincerity. He instructed the party leaders and workers to help the needy at every level. At the same time, due to the challenge of Corona, he also directed to take special care of social distancing during service operations. Delhi Pradesh President Adesh Kumar Gupta and others were present in this meeting.