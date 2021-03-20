This is how Ricardo Salinas Pliego charged David Faitelson for the bet on Chivas vs America

The characters got involved in a bet on the occasion of the National Classic (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“¿And David Faitelson ‘lost the internet’? ”, With that message Ricardo Salinas Pliego was in charge of reminding the sports journalist of his debt after having launched a bet in the days before the National Classic. In fact, the act was motivated after Alberto Duque also joined and was the first to make the corresponding payment.

As is customary, various personalities routed bets anticipating the outcome of the match between América and Chivas. It all started with a proposal made by David Faitelson, who invited Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin and Ricardo Salinas Pliego to contribute a monetary amount in favor of an association of children with cancer. Nevertheless, the journalist only received the answer from the businessman.

Following Faitelson’s publication, on March 12, the president of Grupo Salinas, refused to participater, while the driver did not issue any response either. Given this, the next day, Salinas Pliego took up the message of the proposal and said:

“Know what?… If no one wanted to enter, I DO put him to help young people, but we are going with something more than $ 30,000, something to support the students of @Plantel_Azteca. How do you see? ”, In the account of @RicardoBSalinas. To which the former commentator of Azteca Deportes said “I, to help, I am put …”, In the verified profile of @Faitelson_ESPN.

After the agreement, The businessman proposed the amount of 100,000 pesos, although he did not specify if he would contribute it to the Casa de la Amistad IAP, organization proposed by Faitelson, or the educational establishment of Fundación Azteca, attached to Grupo Salinas. Nonetheless, extended the invitation to Van Rankin and he exhorted him to do the same with Emilio Azcárraga.

The message, once again, was ignored by the announcer and actor, to which Faitelson said “Don Ricardo: @burrovan only participates in bets where you have to shave or denigrate yourself, that is, where your pocket does not hurt.” In addition, he promised that on Monday, the day after the game, would deposit the amount of 20 thousand pesos in the account of the House of Friendship.

After the clarification, Salinas said “No way, that’s how it is … but there is still the opportunity for the real GREAT MARCH MEETING, @MazatlanFC vs @ClubAmerica to see if there a chick becomes a little breast. Let me know when and where and we’ll hit it! ”, Although He did not confirm his participation in the bet that was at the center of the conversation.

When it seemed that the conversation had ended, @Alberto_Duque he joined the statements and declared himself willing to participate. “I bet $ 2,000 whoever wins, whoever loses loses! All for the cause! Come on! @RicardoBSalinas ”, he affirmed. With this, the official account of the institution thanked him for his intention and provided him with the data to make the bank transfer.

At noon this Thursday, Duque released the voucher for the $ 2,000 deposit pesos and accompanied it with the text “Ready! What is promised is debt. I do pay, not like others …”, In the account @Alberto_Duque. It was at that moment when the businessman reappeared and recognized the act, although he asked “by the way Did @burrovan and @Faitelson_ESPN lose the internet?”.

Faitelson immediately responded and showed his proof of payment. Although the transaction date is not displayed, the journalist did it the day he promised. A) Yes This was confirmed by a message replicated by the Casa de la Amistad IAP on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

It is not the first time that the institution receives voluntary contributions in the framework of sports competitions. On the occasion of the Super bowl, held on February 2, the announcer Eduardo Videgaray Caso contributed $ 6,000 pesos, while his driving partner José Ramón Sancristóbal cooperated with $ 10,000 pesos. Finally, the exporter Moisés Muñoz also did it, although he did not specify the amount of his donation.

