This is how Rockstar has changed to improve the conditions of the authors of GTA and Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar is already warming up to make GTA VI the best installment in the entire franchise. However, we must also highlight the reasons why the company is showing so optimistic with the title, well, beyond wanting to raise the expectations of the players, the authors of GTA and Red Dead Redemption have gone through a stage full of positive changes for your employees.

Management promised that excessive overtime will not be necessary for Grand Theft Auto VIBloombergThis is how several Rockstar workers explained it to Bloomberg, since the company copied the specialized news after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the excessive crunch around the development of this title. Almost 5 years have passed since these events, and it seems that the studio has wanted to radically change some of its policies when creating a video game.

“Rockstar’s transformation includes changes to the calendar, turning contractors into full-time employees, and the firing of several managers that employees viewed as abusive or difficult to work with“, explains Bloomberg according to the experience of Rockstar workers. “When the pandemic began, employees received care packages, cloth masks and special bonuses.”

While this already helps us understand Rockstar’s positive change, the list of news continues: “Employees have been receiving new mental health benefits and breaks. A new policy called ‘bending time‘ allows the team to immediately take time off for every extra hour they work. And for the last four years, management has promised that excessive overtime will not be necessary para Grand Theft Auto VI”.

Rockstar has starred in several news today, as the statements of its employees have left us with several novelties around GTA VI. At the moment, the possibility that we see a Latin woman as a co-star has been dropped, although the developer has made slow progress on the project due to all the changes it has implemented in recent years.

