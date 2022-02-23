This is how Rodolfo Pizarro faced the demands of the Monterrey fans

The Monterrey fans claimed the work of Rodolfo Pizarro (Photo: Twitter/@Rpizarrot)

After the monterey club lost by the slightest difference to Puebla on Matchday 6 of Liga MX, a group of fans organized to receive the players at the facilities of scratched. With signs and banners they attacked Rudolph Pizarro and Vincent Janssen for their performance in the Shout Mexico Closing 2022.

The former MLS player was traveling in his truck and noticing the presence of the fans, he stopped his march to talk to the fans who were there. Rudolph Pizarro He heard a fan who approached his vehicle and with all the availability he started talking to him to show him that he is giving his best version as a footballer.

Different media that were present at the scene noticed that gesture and came to listen to Pizarro’s statement and the way in which the conversation unfolded.

Different claims began on social networks, now they were transferred to the Monterrey facilities (Photo: Twitter/@alksGc)

“What do we do to get the best Pizarro?you have an opportunity, a very good club that pays you well and that is giving you an opportunity to break it, make it carnal!”, were the words with which the fan faced the 28-year-old player.

Rodolfo limited himself to denying the fanatic’s assumptions and when he finished complaining, the player from Monterrey replied: “Well I want that, no way that just comes here for a walk”. The Pachuca youth squad did not bother with the comments he received, he only listened carefully and every time he had the opportunity to defend himself, he did.

The fanatic continued with his conversation and said: “We’re going to hit it, dude, we’re going to lift the team”, to which Rodolfo Pizarro replied: “I also want to, we want more than you”. Immediately the fan was upset because scratched He is in the last places of the classification, he denied that argument and did not believe him.

Followers of the Monterrey club placed signs against the players for their performance shown (Photo: Twitter/@alksGc)

The conversation ended when Rodolfo Pizarro accepted that he has not been at his best level and received with pleasure the opinions of the fans since they argued that being in scratched It implies high demands and he made himself available to receive them.

“I have not been well, but I have also played three games. Nothing happens, I prefer that they criticize me than criticize othersis required of those who can. It’s Monterrey for a reason, it’s full of demandsWe are the best team in the league for a reason, we haven’t shown it. They are within their rights to demand, “said Rodolfo Pizarro.

the follower of the albiazules He thanked the attention and they let him continue on his way.

“Pizarro you are going to hear the boos even in your dreams”, was a message that the Monterrey player received (Photo: Instagram/@rpizarrot)

The annoyance of the fans has been increasing, now outside the facilities they placed signs showing their anger and dissatisfaction with the results of the club. With messages like: “You are going to respect Monterrey”, “Pizarro you will hear the boos even in your dreams” and “they brought us a cow, this bull is castrated” expressed their annoyance with the board.

The fans made clear their demands to the entire institution striped since since the FIFA Club World Cup, the team of Javier Aguirre has not achieved the expected results, consequently, the followers of Monterrey have staged various mobilizations to request the resignation of Basque Aguirre and improving the quality of play.

Different claims began on social networks, now they were transferred to the Monterrey facilities in which, followers of The gang They expressed their disagreement with the results that the club has shown throughout the tournament. At the moment scratched they are in position 14 in the table with five points.

