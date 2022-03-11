This is how scary Dead Space Remake is with its sound improvements: brief gameplay

A preview of the game allows us to see some fragments of the game with the sound as the protagonist.

The terror of Dead Space returns to star in the news of the video game. In an event starring its long-awaited remake, Electronic Arts has delved into the sound aspect of the video game speaking in detail about how he is facing the work of “reinventing the sound of terror” that worked so well in the Visceral Games classic.

All sound has been redesigned to be more realistic and distressingEA Motive has used gameplay from the original to compare the sound of the game with that of the remake, of which we have finally seen some small fragments of the remake, although those responsible have insisted that this is an incomplete version of the game and therefore “does not represent the final version of Dead Space Remake.” To what extent has the sound been improved? One of the key elements has been 3D sound, with a sound dispersion Much more realistic than the original.

Now the sound spread across the stage taking into account the physical obstacles that are in its way, so if a door is closed, the sound will be reduced; and if there is a long corridor, we will feel how the noises gain presence as we get closer. The demo of the Dead Space remake shows very clearly this important sound advance.

The weapons Isaac Clarke have also been protagonists of this event. Now not only do they have many more “layers” of sound for each action we perform with it; also when shooting, that sound is realistically dispersed across the stage. “We have done a lot of data archeology,” jokes one of those responsible for the sound of Dead Space Remake when talking about the work they have carried out so that the sound of the plasma cutter and the rest of the weapons are faithful to the original, but at the same time, improved.

The Isaac Clarke Sound

The breathing of Isaac behind his spacesuit is one of the most iconic sounds in Dead Space. Sometimes, the only thing that accompanies us during this survival horror. In one of the examples, EA Motive shows how in the original, when Isaac goes out into an area without oxygen and is about to die; upon entering the station he catches his breath instantly. In the remake, it not only sounds more raw and real, but also takes into account those later moments in which the protagonist tries to catch his breath.

Even when speaking we will notice the protagonist’s fatigue, which promises to leave us with a more distressing gaming experience in terms of sound. To achieve this, lines of dialogue have been recorded in various situations to account for the calm Isaac, or the one on the verge of exhaustion.

At the moment little else is known about this long-awaited remake that was presented in the summer of 2021. Directed by an Assassin’s Creed veteran, the new Dead Space is being created from scratch using the graphics technology of the Frostbite. For now there is no release date.

More about: Dead Space Remake and EA Motive.