This is how Sonic Frontiers would work on PS4, PS5 and Switch, although its minimum requirements on PC are scary

SEGA told an attendee at TGS 2022 about the game’s resolution and performance on different platforms.

In less than two months we will have with us Sonic Frontiers, the new and ambitious videogame of the hedgehog from SEGA that aims to bring to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch an adventure of greater scale and possibilities. In all this time waiting for it, we have been learning details such as the storage space it requires on Switch, but there is more purely technical information.

Thanks to the question an assistant Japanese at the SEGA booth at the Tokyo Game Show we know the resolution and game performance on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switchalthough the data that SEGA shared with him is not complete and has not been fully corroborated.

On PS5 you will have two graphics modes to choose fromEven so, it is useful to know how the different versions present at the event worked, although the bad news is that the informant in question didn’t ask about how Frontiers works on Xbox consoles. Anyway, this is how the game would work on PlayStation, with two modes on PS5, and Switch:

PS5 in Graphics Mode: 4K and 30 fps



PS5 in Performance Mode: 1080p and 60 fps



PS4: 1080p y 30 fps



Nintendo Switch: 720p y 30 fps



Likewise, if we go to the official Sonic Frontiers Steam page, we find the partial system requirements, which helps us get an idea of ​​how it can perform on PC. At the moment there are only the minimums, and the truth is that they seem quite high, although they are subject to change. We leave them below.

System Requirements

*These are partial requirements, we will inform you of the rest once they are official

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10



Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-3770



Core i7-3770 Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) DirectX: version 11



version 11 Storage: 28 GB of available space



Recommended Requirements

Operating system: to be announced



to be announced Processor: to be announced



to be announced Memory: to be announced



to be announced Graphics: to be announced



to be announced DirectX: to be announced



to be announced Storage: to be announced



In order to see for ourselves how Sonic Frontiers works on our system, we will have to wait until November 8, 2022when the game is released (with pre-order incentives) on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

We recommend you whet your appetite by listening two of his songs, which have already been revealed. First of all, we have the main theme of Frontiers, with a vocalist and melancholy and powerful touches, but it is also worth giving its ending song a try, in collaboration with the Japanese band One Ok Rock.

