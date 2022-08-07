This is how spectacular a Lord of the Rings game made with the ambitious Unreal Engine 5 would look

An artist imagines the most emblematic places of Middle-earth through an amazing trailer.

Unreal Engine 5 is here to stay and only with the work of some fans is it already clear to us incredible potential you have. At the moment we do not have any titles on the market with the Epic Games engine, but at least we can imagine some games made with this engine. In this case, the best example of this is The Lord of the Rings.

In this trailer you can see how well the different places in middle earth such as the house of Bilbo Baggins, the cave where Gollum lives, the landscapes of Rivendell, Minas Tirith and a lot of recreated locations that make us the most pleasant wait before the arrival of the new series The Rings of Power.

Thanks to the Youtube channel Enfant Terrible we can see technical representations of what it can reach offer at a graphical level Unreal Engine 5. In fact, it usually shares trailers of other hypothetical games games like The Witcher 4, Indiana Jones, Alien Isolation 2, among others.

Currently there are numerous studios that are working with Unreal Engine 5, the last thing we have seen are some stalker 2 images that show the possibilities of this graphic engine. Of course, the next few years look very good with this graphics engine that you can even try yourself.

