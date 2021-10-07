This is how the Argentine team would form in tomorrow’s visit to Paraguay for the Qualifiers

Scaloni’s team begins to leave memory (@Argentina)

Argentina will visit Paraguay for Date 11 of the South American Qualifiers tomorrow from 8pm in Asunción. This will be the first of the three FIFA Date commitments to be played in October and may become decisive for the team led by Lionel Scaloni, who is in a position to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The coach spoke at a press conference and hinted that he has everything defined for the next match.

The eleven of the Albiceleste would be similar to that of the Copa América final against Brazil in the Maracana, that is to say: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez. The only doubts that the coaching staff maintains are the annoyances that some of the alleged holders would drag. One of them is Acuña, with a problem in one of his ankles that led DT to summon Facundo Medina. If he Egg is preserved, Nicolás Tagliafico I would go from the start. Scaloni did not detail who the other engaged are.

“The team is not confirmed but it is almost 99% that of the Copa América final. Maybe we will do a little touch-up based on a player that we have with an annoyance. He is not just a player, we have some with discomfort and we hope that tomorrow they recover 100 percent. If so, the team will be as I said before ”, Scaloni specified in the conference after the morning training session at the Ezeiza site.

Scaloni will define the eleven tomorrow but has almost everything ready (Credits: Official Afa)

If this alignment is confirmed, there will be 4 modifications regarding the last presentation against Bolivia on the night of hattrick of Messi: Martínez for Juan Musso, Montiel for Nahuel Molina, Romero for Germán Pezzella and Lo Celso for Papu Gómez. “I am not very anxious about these games because it is an important date. We are always looking forward to the players arriving in the best possible way, without any setbacks as can sometimes happen. So waiting for them to arrive to start working “, Scaloni said in the preview.

Those summoned will rest until 6:00 p.m., when they depart on a charter flight to Asunción, where they will concentrate thinking about tomorrow’s duel. Argentina is in second place in the standings, 6 units away from the leader Brazil (waiting for what Conmebol defines with respect to the classic suspended in São Paulo). ParaguayFor his part, he will be looking for a win that will take him to the qualification zone for the World Cup.

It is worth remembering that after playing the match against Eduardo Berizzo’s, the contingent albiceleste will return to Buenos Aires to concentrate in the face of the clash against Uruguay Sunday (will start at 20:30 at the stadium Monumental). The schedule for this October window will be completed with the comparison before Peru Thursday 10/14 (also in the Antonio Vespucio Liberti).

